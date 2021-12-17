International
Winnipeg U passes to distance learning for most classes amid concerns over Omicron spread
The University of Winnipeg is turning to virtual learning for most of its hours during the new year amid growing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the post-secondary institution said in a press release Thursday.
Most classes will be held remotely through the February reading week, the university said.
That deadline will be reviewed and updates will be communicated to the university community, including students, by the end of January.
Students, faculty and staff who are able to work remotely are required to do so by the end of the fall semester, but the current fall season exam schedule will continue as planned. according to the new publication.
Some courses and labs will continue to be delivered in person in the new year if deemed necessary, the university said.
Students are asked to check WebAdvisor online registration systemfor information regarding delivery methods, which will be updated as information becomes available.
The administration took the decision, after discussion with the university faculty association, to exercise caution in order to protect students, faculty and staff during the fourth wave of the Manitoba pandemic, the statement said.
“We understand that these measures will cause disruption and we share your frustration with the ongoing public health situation. We will work closely with our communities to address the complications arising from this pivot,” said Dr. James Currie, interim president and vice-chancellor of the University of Winnipeg, said in a statement.
“This information is being communicated quickly to provide as much notice as possible for students, faculty and staff to adapt to this change.”
Six cases of COVID-19 derived from the Omicron variant have been identified in Manitoba so far, officials said Wednesday.
Community recreation and athletics services at downtown Winnipeg’s university will continue to operate, according to current provincial public health orders.
Winnipeg University High School is not affected by the changes and will continue to teach in person at the moment.
Other post-secondary institutions
No other post-secondary institution in Manitoba has made a similar announcement yet.
Red River College Polytechnic is “actively reviewing our approach to determining what measures or steps we can take to continue delivering our programs safely for the upcoming 2022 winter season,” a spokesman said in an email to CBC News.
Red River is expected to update its college community on Friday about the ongoing response to the emerging fourth wave of the pandemic.
North University College is not following the direction of the University of Winnipeg when it comes to classes for its winter period, at least not yet.
“A decision on whether to change the UCN plan for the winter period has not been made,” Dan Smith, UCN vice president, academic and research, said in an email to CBC News.
“UCN is continuing to monitor the situation, including paying close attention to guidelines and directions from public health.”
The CBC contacted the University of Manitoba, Brandon University, Assiniboine Community College, Providence University College, Canadian Mennonite University, de Saint-Boniface University and the Manitoba Institute of Commerce and Technology for comment, but received no immediate response.
