International
Ethiopia Crisis: Human Rights Council launches international rights inquiry |
At a special session held at the request of the European Union to discuss the impact of the conflict that began in Tigray in the north of the country 13 months ago, delegates were told that nine out of 10 people in the region now need humanitarian aid.
For a special session to take place, one third of the 47 members of the Council must support the request.
The development follows the recent escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia that has threatened to destabilize the entire country and the wider Horn of Africa region.
Addressing the Council, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said it was likely that more than 400,000 people in Tigray were living in starvation-like conditions, as only limited aid was allowed in the region that when UN humanitarian raised the alarm. in June.
Call for a ceasefire
After urging the warring parties to abide by repeated international calls for a ceasefire, she said at least two million people across the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions have been displaced by the conflict and many are not receiving the help they need. to stay alive.
Her comments came ahead of a vote on a draft resolution before the Council to set up an international commission of human rights experts for Ethiopia, backed by 21 countries with 15 against and 11 abstentions.
According to the resolution, the new investigation should include three human rights experts, all appointed by the President of the Commission Human Rights Council.
Initially mandated for one year, but subject to renewal, international investigative work will complement what has already been undertaken byJoint Investigation Groupincluding the UN human rights office and the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights in alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian law and refugees committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray.
Mass arrests
The UN deputy chief of rights noted with concern that the nationwide state of emergency declared on November 2 had led to the mass arrests of those believed to be sympathetic to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Thousands of ethnic tigers have been arrested, along with more than a dozen journalists and UN staff, she said.
While some of those arrested over the past six weeks have been released, we estimate that between 5,000 and 7,000 remain in detention, including nine UN staff members. Many have been arrested without communication or in unknown locations. This equates to enforced disappearance and a very serious alarm issue.
Ms. Al-Nashif also urged the Ethiopian government to develop fair and independent procedures that address the full range of violations identified. Without significant accountability efforts, an international mechanism can be an important complement.
The Deputy High Commissioner encouraged all parties to participate in a meaningful and comprehensive dialogue through the National Dialogue Commission and in the context of the African Union mediation efforts.
Speaking as the country in question, the Ethiopian government delegation rejected the Council’s procedures as politically motivated interventions, before insisting on its unreserved commitment to human rights.
The special Friday session of only this year in the Geneva-based body – did not condemn robbery, destruction of property, rape and sexual abuse, the use of child soldiers by these rebel forces, TPLF, said Ambassador Zenebe Kebede.
Terror tactics
Describing the TPLF as a terrorist group, he added that his fighters had commanded more than 1,000 trucks delivering humanitarian supplies to people in the Tigray region and used them for military purposes.
The Tigris separatists had also destroyed food depots, schools, health facilities and industrial parks, but the initiators of this Special Session would not care less, the Ethiopian representative said.
