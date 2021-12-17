Boom Scripted Time – Deadline

Happy Friday, International Insiders. Here is your final dose of the biggest international titles and analysis of 2021 before we take a break until January 6th. Thank you so much for your support this year and we hope you have a beautiful Christmas and New Year. Oh and, as always, to send this to your inbox every Friday, register here.

Boom Script Time

Start with the good news: Some good news to close the year before we get into bad as a large BFI report showed that 2021 is set to be a record year for high-end television (HETV) and film in the UK. Comes with 324 pages this week Screen business the report, which focused on 2017-2019, were statistics for the first three quarters of 2021 showing that spending would be in a whopping 4 4.7 billion ($ 6.3 billion), me 6 billion ( $ 8 billion) projected for the full year, as have many other projects. has been ordered in the last three months. Speaking to reporters during a news conference, BFI CEO Ben Roberts noted the “early signs of a very strong sector recovery” in 2021 after a break from the 2020 pandemic that saw production completely shut down last summer. The UK government’s strict protocols and security scheme were consistently praised for their impact. All of this is even better news for the UK economy, with BFI reporting 13 13.4 billion ($ 17.9 billion) from the display industries between 2017 and 2019. Focus on 2017- 2019 felt a little weird considering what has happened in the world since…

No surprises: Undoubtedly, the statistics are not surprising. Anecdotally, it has been very clear that broadcasters are relocating their shows to the UK and ordering more original, with high-budget products like Rapman Supacell recently ordered from the UK India and like those of Amazon Lord of the Rings decided to relocate soon. In particular, the data were combined with figures showing that almost pa 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) was committed or spent on studio space between 2017 and 2020, an investment that is now being realized as discussed in International Insider last week. On Monday, Shinfield Studios UK revealed it had been given planning permission to build 18 sound scenes, with Disney set as its first client and Versa Studios London opened its doors earlier this week. Britain is definitely the place to be.

HETV> film: Detailed statistics also highlighted how HETV has passed the film as the country’s dominant cultural force. About 70% of this year’s total HETV / movie spending has gone to the first. Compare that to 2017, when the percentage was reversed in favor of the film. While spending on movies had been flat even before the pandemic, it is HETV that has thrived in line with modern viewing habits and the influx of new players. Given the ongoing changes we are seeing in production habits and the detrimental impact the pandemic is having on global cinema, the Insider can only imagine that this gap will continue to widen.

Covid: And now for the bad news…

The new variant wreaks havoc: Gather because we have been here before. The world is shaking from Omicron’s influence and the international display sector is not immune. Deadline hears the focus is once again on production schedules, delays, cancellations and trips as countries around the world bring new restrictions. A commissioner on a UK broadcaster said his main focus last week has been managing productions against Omicron as cases escalate, leading to massive isolation. Tom Grater reported Tuesday that Warner Bros.’s Colin Firth photograph of World War II Operation Mincemeat (In photo) has postponed release due to increasing cases and Eddie Redmayne’s West End cabaret manufacturing had to cancel performances another day. An ongoing television series is the BBC Race all over the world, one of the earliest victims of the highest profile pandemic, which I discovered has started casting and wants to get back to production “as soon as possible” despite Omicron. But moving talent and contributors around the world looks set to become significantly more difficult, which can be extremely detrimental to large screen productions. As International Insider writes, France is ready to close its borders with the United Kingdom…

Party people: While the focus in the UK press has been on Boris Johnson Conservatives tricks for the Christmas 2020 holiday, production houses eagerly awaiting to celebrate the stylish holidays have had to unplug quickly. The UK’s 30th anniversary pact meeting of the UK trade organization was to be held today, but has been postponed to mid-next year. This would have combined the benefits and advantages of the British manufacturing sector. One party that went on was Do not fuck with cats PRODUCER Raw TV’s Christmas gathering, however, was a cautionary tale, with Deadline realizing that some people tested positive for Covid-19 in its immediate aftermath and were isolated.

Netflix makes India play aggressively

With discounts: Netflix made a bold move in India this week by lowering prices to its four subscription levels, reports Tom. Particularly notable was the broadcaster that cut the ‘Basic’ plan, seen as the most attractive, by a huge 60%, reducing it from $ 6.58 (499 rupees) per month to just $ 2.62 (199 rupees) . Netflix did not give a reason for the move, but industry analysts see it as an aggressive eye-opener in the growing Indian market, prioritizing subscriber growth over revenue, at least in the short term. “We’ve observed how subscriber numbers drive the psyche of Wall Street investors,” noted Datta Dave, a partner at the talent agency and production company based in Mumbai and Los Angeles, Tulsea.

Opening of new terrain: Also outside India this week, Tom met actress Vaani Kapoor to discuss her latest film, which has caused a stir in the country. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic drama in which Kapoor plays a transgender character, the first for the country. The actress told us her motivations for participating and her response to a small reaction that suggested a transgender actor should have been taken on the role. Read the full interview.

Big Banijay Bonanza

Dutch double: In the headlines of people announced on Wednesday, the BBC veterinarian Patrick Holland revealed that he is joining Banijay as Chief Executive Officer. The replacement of the BBC Factual chief came as incumbent Peter Salmon (former BBC colleague of the Netherlands) announced his decision to resign after six years with the global production house. Holland is an extremely popular BBC figure, who led BBC2 until last year ‘s commission restructuring, commissioning a series of well – known documents and fact – hitting hits, some of which have moved to BBC1. His role as the owner of Shine, Kudos and Tiger Aspect will be different, more focused on label management and less on the creator. A member of his commissioner’s team said the decision came as a “big surprise” and most of his unit found out just hours before the press was notified.

Next steps: The deadline revealed exclusively that the country of the Netherlands ordering factual performances, art and classical music will be taken temporarily by BBC3 controller Fiona Campbell in charge of her duties at BBC3. Hollande will stay until April, but will only focus on “special projects”, a change that is likely to be driven by a desire to avoid conflict of interest as he prepares to move to a major BBC supplier. of. BBC3 will be looking for a channel editor to help Campbell with daily life.

Bye Bye Berry

“Loyal and extraordinary”: BAFTA Executive Director Amanda Berry is seeking time for a 25-year term with the award body, which she has chaired for 21 years. The figure will be remembered for being an important part of the trupit 34 million ($ 45 million) headquarters development along with opening branches worldwide and overseeing a major diversity boost to improve prices. its annual. Berry will not go anywhere yet and will leave in 2023, shortly after COO Kevin Price, who also revealed he would leave. Read more here as BAFTA President Krishnendu Majumdar greeted a “loyal and distinguished chief executive”.

Essentials

🌶️ A hot week: Beatles manager movie Midas man, which The deadline has been keeping a close eye, will not resume filming until January as new director Sara Sugarman adjusts.

🌶️ Another: and Amazon Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal is leading the cast of show up (work title), a sports drama in Hindi.

🚚 On the move: All3Media Deutschland label Tower Productions ka signed the industry veterinarian Kirstin Benthaus-Gebauer and MD.

🏆 Latest prices: Berlin Film Festival 2022 revealed its first titles, seven photos for the Berlinale special program, while Isabelle Huppert will receive the Golden Bear.

🏆 More Prices: Oscar hopes Belfast creator Kenneth Brannagh foli me Award price guru Pete Hammond for The actor’s side.

🤝🏿 deal: Amazon ka reached the first licensing agreement with an African manufacturing company after concluding a multi-year agreement with Inkblot Studios Nigeria.

🍿 Cash register: From Korea to Mexico, Spider Man: There is no way home has broken records.

📷 At first glance: Netlix’s Travelers, debut feature by Nathanial Martello-White starring County Lines Ashley Madekwe.

Tom Grater contributed to this week’s International Insider.