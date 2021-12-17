SECNAV Del Toro sounds alarm for Chinese illegal fishing

Illegal and unreported fishing is happening on an industrial scale across the globe and the culprit is often China-subsidized fishing fleet, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said today.

Speaking on Thursday at Center for Strategic and International Studies, he added, one in five fish sold in international markets is caught illegally. The declining fish population due to climate change and overfishing have a profound effect on protein sources in the food supplies of poorer countries, the secretary said.

In his meetings with counterparts in Oceania and other nations, Del Toro said the Exclusive Economic Zone violations are at the forefront of their concerns, as is their need for better maritime awareness of what is happening on the waters. their to include mineral and energy exploration. .

Earlier, Monica Medina, assistant secretary of state for oceans and international environmental and scientific issues, said that sometimes in tackling China and illegal fishing there is a race to the end to tackle the problem.

Coast Guard Commander Adm. Karl Schultz, speaking at the same forum, said the United States could bring some leadership to raise this awareness through hands-on training in maritime law enforcement and information sharing with the Marines and Coast Guard of South America, Africa and the Pacific. .

As an example of the difficulty in tracking illegal fishing, Schultz noted that automatic identification systems, or AIS, aboard many of those vessels are off, so they are not easily planned. “If I were to follow people who are cheating on AIS, I’m not sure they would win there.”

Maybe us [the United States Coast Guard] help bring these agreements together through the legal work of the State Department, he added.

These kinds of deals were not there before, Medina said. They had just begun [to move] on how to use new technological tools with other nations in law enforcement in the maritime field. We need to better harmonize things inside and outside the United States government and with the private sector about what can be done better collectively.

It’s worthless in expanding the focus on this issue at the United Nations and before the International Maritime Organization. We need to know where the fish are and those organizations can help trace the fact that as the Arctic waters warm up and fish stocks are depleted in the tropics.

Medina added that nations and organizations involved in illegal fishing are following these changes closely.

To highlight the point of how important illegal fishing is to the American public, Schultz said we need to face the challenge that can be understood in ways such as supply chain disruptions now.

Del Toro said the exercises with other nations show how other countries can work with US naval services and US allies and partners, such as Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, in building their capacity to defend their territory. . He and Schultz said the Coast Guard law enforcement detachments aboard the Navy ships could also provide a model for those nations to cooperate in monitoring illegal activities beyond drug smuggling.

Schultz said ongoing partnerships have an impact in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Oceania, which share concerns about future food supplies and the fishing industry history of forced labor practices, as they have in counter-narcotics efforts in Latin America.

He added that the U.S. Coast Guard is not interested in being the world’s fish cops.

Schultz said the Coast Guard is absolutely a key opportunity when collaborating with the Navy to show international presence and conduct operations other than those that are purely military.

Asked by an audience member if it was possible to reach an agreement with China and Russia on these issues, Del Toro said, we should have a very open dialogue with them on where the three countries can agree.

You can not give up the effort, he added.

