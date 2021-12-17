UN human rights council orders international inquiry into Ethiopia abuses | Human rights news





Ethiopia had previously criticized the decision to hold a special session and urged countries to vote against the draft text.

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to launch an international inquiry into abuses in Ethiopia, despite protests by Addis Ababa amid warnings of widespread violence. The 47-member council voted 21 in favor, 15 against and 11 abstentions on Friday to order the establishment of an international commission of human rights experts in Ethiopia to investigate a wide range of alleged violations and abuses by all parties. Speaking at the mostly virtual one-day session, Nada al-Nashif, the deputy chief of rights, said the UN was continuing to receive credible reports that all parties to the 13-month brutal conflict had committed serious human rights violations. human in the midst of a humanitarian deepening. crisis. Al-Nashif warned that the risk in Ethiopia of growing hatred, violence and discrimination is very high, which could lead to widespread violence. [with] huge implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also throughout the region. Earlier, the Ethiopian government had criticized the decision to hold the special session and urged countries to vote against the draft text. We call on all council members to stand up against short-sighted interests and reject the politicization of human rights by rejecting this resolution, said Ambassador Zembe Kebede, accusing the Geneva-based body of being abducted and used as an instrument of pressure. politics. My government will not cooperate with any mechanism that can be imposed on it because this is a deliberate destabilization attempt. Nearly 10 million people in northern Ethiopia face acute food insecurity and at least two million have been forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian workers have little access and face hostility. The Ethiopian government has sought to restrict coverage of the war and has arrested several journalists. Between 5,000 and 7,000 people involved under the new state of emergency in Ethiopia remain imprisoned, most of them Tigers, al-Nashif said. Many have been arrested without communication or in unknown locations. This equates to enforced disappearance and a very serious alarm issue. The Ethiopian ambassador said the Ethiopian government had set up an inter-ministerial working group in response to the human rights report released last month and that it has begun work. A joint investigation by the UN human rights office and the Ethiopian human rights commission warned last month that possible war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed by all parties during the Tigray conflict. The Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights, set up by the government, acknowledged in a statement this week that it had added value in encouraging the joint investigation to continue, but said the creation of a new body was repetitive, counterproductive to human rights processes. ongoing implementation and further correction delays for victims and survivors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/17/un-rights-council-orders-international-probe-of-ethiopia-abuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos