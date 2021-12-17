Travel to Canada: Negative tests will be needed again

Canada is once again asking all incoming travelers, regardless of trip length or location, to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 molecular test prior to arrival in order to enter the country and is ending the travel ban in 10 African countries.

The federal government announced Friday that the updated pre-arrival testing requirement will take effect on Dec. 21.

This means that from next Tuesday, all travelers returning to Canada after traveling 72 hours or less to the United States or other international countries will have to undergo a PCR test in a country other than Canada. before their scheduled departure.

This requirement was already in effect for anyone coming to the country from longer trips abroad.

In addition to pre-departure tests, late last month the government imposed new arrivals testing requirements on all air travelers coming from outside Canada, with the exception of the US, due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

This policy requires that any traveler entering the country be tested at the time of arrival or at the airport or in some cases given a home isolation test until they receive a negative result. This policy has not changed.

In recent weeks, the federal government has increased the capacity at airports to perform the required tests upon arrival, although they are not yet in full capacity to administer these tests.

Officials are working closely with airport authorities, airlines and test providers, and many other partners to increase capacity at airports, manage passenger flow, and ensure that the best testing protocol is implemented and how more efficiently possible, Duclos said on Friday.

END OF PROHIBITION IN 10 STATES

As for the completion of additional measures for travelers returning from South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt, the policy will be lifted from December 18 at 23:59.

The ban restricted the entry into Canada of all foreign nationals who traveled to these countries in the last 14 days. Canadians, permanent residents, as well as anyone eligible to return to Canada, have still been able to fly home, but have faced new tests and stays of quarantine government facilities upon arrival.

Now, citing the widespread broadcast in the Omicron community across the globe, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday that after the review, these measures are no longer required for these specific nations.

Canada had faced questions about the ongoing scientific basis for these measures as other nations lifted their bans, with federal health officials earlier this week saying they could not say what the rationale was and that the policy should be reconsidered.

While we acknowledge that this initial emergency measure created controversy, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow Omicron’s arrival in Canada in a time of uncertainty and the unknown, Duclos said. Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose.

“NO TIME FOR TRAVEL”

On Wednesday, the federal government reinstated its non-essential travel advice, urging Canadians to avoid international travel due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Duclos said on Friday that because the government is still learning about Omicron and its transmissibility, severity and continued effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against the new variant, it is necessary to continue developing Canada’s border measures.

I say it again: now is not the time to travel, said the Minister of Health.

We know how difficult it is for Canadians to postpone their trip to visit family or friends or take a vacation abroad. We are also aware of many Canadians who are listening and canceling their travels. These Canadians are leading by example and helping to protect the health of their family, their community and themselves. We do not want you to be trapped or sick abroad.

