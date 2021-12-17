The Sputnik V booster strengthens the Omicron’s protection, says the developer





A medical specialist holds a bottle of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in a store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW / DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) – A booster vaccine on Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine offers a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than just the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, the drug’s developer said on Friday. The Gamaleya Institute in Moscow said a preliminary study showed that a Sputnik Light booster applied six months after a second dose of Sputnik provided better protection against Omicron, which is fueling a wave of infections in Europe. “All serum samples from (revaccinated) humans that were tested contained the required level of virus-neutralizing antibodies in relation to the Omicron variant,” said Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Gintsburg did not say how many people participated in the study, which compared the antibody response in humans at different stages of vaccination. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which trades Sputnik V internationally, said in a statement that two Sputnik V shootings also provided strong protection against the serious symptoms and hospitalizations caused by Omicron, contradicting an international study that found that Sputnik did not offer protection against the new variant. . The efficiency of the Sputnik V in combination with its amplifier could be 83% or higher, the same as it showed against the Delta variant, Gintsburg said. He said the institute would publish its findings in a peer review publication. Russia reported 25 cases of the Omicron variant as of Thursday. Prior to Omicron’s appearance, the Russian health ministry had already recommended Sputnik Light booster injections six months after receiving the second dose of Sputnik V. DIFFERENT CONCLUSION A group of international researchers, mainly from the University of Washington and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O), came to a different conclusion in a paper published on December 14, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. Read more Analyzing blood taken from 11 healthcare workers at a Buenos Aires hospital who had taken the two-stroke course of Sputnik V, the team found no neutralizing activity against Omicron when they exposed samples to the variant. They found that vaccines from BioNTech-Pfizer (22UAy.DE) (PFE.N), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Moderna (MRNA.O) retained some activity against Omicron, but the antibody response was greatly reduced when compared to Version i early virus was first discovered in China. Blood samples were taken 7-10 months after vaccination. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said the international study had “deliberately used non-representative serum samples”. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya in Moscow, Yousef Saba in Dubai; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger; edited by Louise Heavens and Frank Jack Daniel Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/sputnik-v-shot-induces-neutralising-antibody-response-omicron-variant-russia-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos