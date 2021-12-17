We know enough about Omicron to know they were in trouble

A lot has changed for Omicron in just two weeks. In early December, the variant was barely present in Europe, appearing on 1 to 2 percent of cases with COVID. Now it counts 72 percent of new cases in London, where all seems to know someone with COVID. In the UK and Denmark, the number of Omicron cases is doubling every other day. The same exponential growth is happening or will happen in the United States, just in time for the holidays.

What seemed possible earlier this month is already quite certain: A big Omicron wave is coming, on top of an already substantial Delta wave. There are still some unknowns about the variant, such as how serious these cases will be. But we know enough about Omicron to understand that the time to act is now. If we wait until our hospitals look like they are starting to fill up, says Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, then it will be too late.

The most intriguing unknown is the one in which we may wish to place our hope if Omicron can be gentler than Delta. But a milder, more transmissible virus can easily infect so many people that it results in increased hospitalizations and deaths in general. Here’s a simple math to explain the danger: Suppose we have two viruses, one that is twice as contagious as the other. (For the record, Omicron is currently three to five times more transmissible and Delta in the UK, though that number is likely to drop over time.) And suppose it takes five days between one person becoming infected and infecting others. After 30 days, the most transmissible virus is now causing 26, or 64, times more new cases than the less transmissible ones. Exhibits are a heck of a growth heck. If we rely on the idea that Omicron is softer to withstand our winter, then we would have better hope it really is, really easy.

Vaccine do reduced hospitalization rate little in those extra cases, especially because Omicron is infecting a lot of vaccinated people. But this is a long climb to that exponential curve. Moreover, when so many cases accumulate immediately, their effects begin to spread in the lives of those who are not ill. If Omicron goes through a workplace, it may present a temporary inconvenience. But if that workplace is a school, then the school will have to close, ruining the lives of every child and parent. If that workplace is a hospital, then doctors and nurses are unable to work. This has been an issue in South Africa, where Omicron is already dominant and nearly 20 percent of health care personnel have COVID. Even if most of these cases are mild, a large number of people who get sick immediately will change the daily reality.

However, not every case will be mild, even a small hospitalization rate over a large number of cases will be a large number. With Delta, we had already set off for a bad winter, says Roby Bhattacharyya, an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital. Now, as my colleague Ed Yong reports, Omicron could push a healthcare system into collapse further into disaster. Hospitals are already battling the flu and other winter viruses. They are already canceling by choice operations. After another year of burning from the pandemic, they may simply not have the staff to build the growth capacity that barely passed us by last winter. Over-taxed hospitals mean that care deteriorates for everyone with COVID, but also for everyone with a broken hip or a stroke or a baby who needs to be born urgently. Omicrons transmissibility is a risk because high levels of COVID cases come with these second-order consequences that outweigh the risk to individuals.

If there are no changes in behavior or policy, this year’s winter wave would peak with about double the hospitalizations and deaths of last winter at worst, according to the most pessimistic forecasts by Meyers and her University team of Texas in Austin. The team came up with a total of 18 scenarios, based on different assumptions about the variants of natural transmission and immune escape, boosting and effectiveness of vaccines against hospitalization and death. The most optimistic projection sees a similar load to last winters, but hospitalizations and deaths in about half of where they were then, assuming vaccines maintain their very high protection against serious diseases.

Vaccine protection against serious diseases should be more stable than against infection, but it can still take a hit. Very preliminary data by South Africa’s largest health insurer suggest that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 70 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from Omicron infections, up from 93 percent before. If that stands, it’s a big drop, Meyers says, and one that fits the assumptions of her gloomier teams, but not the gloomiest predictions. When they modeled scenarios where the effectiveness of the inpatient vaccine dropped by so much, they saw a difference of tens of thousands of deaths.

The available evidence on the Omicrons’s inherent rigidity is likely to be biased in ways that make it look more promising. First of all, hospitalizations delay infections. Omicron has been in existence for three weeks, says Bhattacharyya. But so many of those infections have occurred in the last week of those three due to exponential growth. Second, the first people infected may incline young people and thus are more likely to have mild cases regardless of variant. And third, some of the mildness attributed to the virus may result from existing immunity. In South Africa, where doctors are reporting relatively low hospitalizations compared to previous waves, many cases are probably re-infections, given that most people there have had COVID before. South African health insurance data suggest Omicron may carry a 29 per cent lower risk of hospitalization than the original virus when adjusted for risk factors including age, gender, vaccination status and previous infection documented, but many previous infections may be undocumented, which will make the risk reduction seem greater than it actually is. (A recent analysis of early cases in the UK found mostly, limited changes in severity compared to Delta.) Meanwhile, Omicron will spread so fast that waiting until we have the final answer means waiting too long, says Bhattacharyya. If it is nothing but the best case scenario, and we are waiting to find out, it will be too late to mitigate the worst.

Another unknown is where the Omicrons tend to spread faster than the Delta. Is it essentially more transmissible, better at avoiding immunity, or both? And how much from one or the other? We do not understand the new equilibrium, says Lone Simonsen, an epidemiologist at Roskilde University in Denmark. In the long run, if Omicrons’s advantage is based primarily on immune escape, then Delta and Omicron can co-circulate as multiple lines of flu, says Katia Koelle, an evolutionary virologist at Emory University. Sickness with one variant may not give you much protection from the other. But if Omicron takes precedence over both immune escape AND transmission, then Delta may eventually disappear.

Either way, in the short term, we will have a massive number of Omicron cases on top of a massive number of Delta cases. Together they will infect large numbers of people, vaccinated or not, and aggravate an already overloaded healthcare system. Amplifiers, social distancing, quick testing and masks can slow down this impact. We will soon know more about Omicron, but we already know enough.