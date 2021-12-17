COVID-19 Ontario: More than 3,000 new cases reported

Ontario is reporting a significant increase in daily COVID-19 infections with more than 3,000 new cases recorded.

On Friday, health officials registered another 3,124 cases of the new coronavirus, as well as five deaths related to the disease.

The number of cases reported daily in Ontario has grown at a steady pace over the past four days. There were 2,421 infections on Thursday, 1,808 on Wednesday and 1,429 on Tuesday.

The last time the province reported more than 3,000 cases in a day was on May 9, when 3,216 infections were reported.

The seven-day continuous average of COVID-19 daily cases is now around 1,914, up from 1,005 last week.

With just over 51,600 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at around 8.2 percent. Yesterday that number was about seven percent.

On Thursday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board warned that without a “circuit breaker” in which people continued to follow public health guidelines by cutting their contacts by 50 percent, the province could see up to 10,000 infections a days before Christmas.

The increase in cases is a result of the new Omicron variant, which officials say is highly contagious. According to the scientific table, the number of Omicron cases doubles every 2.8 days.

Thursday’s modeling also suggested that Ontario Intensive Care Capacity could reach volatile levels in January.

As of Friday, there are 157 people being treated at the ICU for COVID-19. Of these patients, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 124 are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status and 33 are fully vaccinated.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CASES WITH COVID-19?

Eleven public health units are reporting more than 100 COVID-19 infections.

In the GTA, Toronto reports 759 infections while the Peel Region reports 209 and the York Region reports 215.

There are 194 cases in Halton, 155 cases in Durham and 107 in Hamilton.

Other municipalities with more than 100 infections include Ottawa (294), Kingston (208), Simcoe-Muskoka (138), Middlesex-London (116) and Waterloo (100). ‘

According to the provincial epidemiological report, there are 469 cases in persons under 12 years of age. Another 309 cases were found in young people aged 12 to 19 years.

Most infections were recorded in ages 20 to 29 years with 1317 cases and in individuals aged 40 to 59 years with 788 cases.

Two hundred and forty-three cases are in persons over 60 years old.

Of the new infections reported Friday, the Ministry of Health says 874 are in people who are either unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated. About 2,120 cases were registered of people receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the vaccination status of 130 other people is unknown.

About 18 percent of Ontario’s population is unvaccinated and they accounted for 25 percent of all cases, while 68 percent of Friday’s cases involved vaccinated people and they make up 77 percent of the provincial population.

Experts have said the province should increase its boost program as a third dose significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant.

On Thursday Ontario administered 156,525 doses of vaccine, with 13,562 first doses, 5,188 second doses and 137,775 third doses.

About 82 percent of eligible Ontario residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 percent have two doses. As of Friday, 10.7 percent have a third dose.