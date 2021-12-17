Supporters wishing to attend the upcoming matches at Deepdale will be required to provide proof of their Covid-19 certification to enter the stadium.

As of Wednesday 15th December 2021, changes in government legislation meant that Covid-19 certification became mandatory for entry into crowded venues – including indoor events with 500 or more participants, outdoor events with 4,000 or more participants and any event with 10,000 or more in attendance.

As a result, these new restrictions will be placed in Deepdale ahead of our Boxing Day match against Sheffield United on Sunday 26th.th December.

The new restrictions say all those aged 18 and over who attend the game must present a valid NHS Covid Pass permit, whether in the form of a vaccination permit or a negative lateral flow test.

This applies to all supporters, both at home and abroad, as well as to any caregiver or personal assistant who attends with support for the disabled.

Checks will be carried out at turns in Deepdale upon entering the stadium and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to avoid any potentially long queues before the start.

The fan zone will also close a little earlier, with final orders at 2:15 p.m., to give supporters more time to get through the rolls with extra on-site controls.

The reception areas will be open at 12 noon to allow a steady influx of arrivals to these areas.

As announced before our home game against Barnsley earlier this month, fans will be required to wear a face mask when indoors, for example in camp or hospitality areas, unless eating or drinking.

Details of what an NHS Covid Pass is and how you can get yours can be found below.

What counts as a Covid-19 certificate?

NHS Covid Pass shows details of coronavirus vaccination or final test result. It is your current status Covid-19 and can be equipped with one of the following:

An NHS Covid digital license

An NHS Covid Pass Letter

A negative side flow test result within 48 hours before start

How do I get my NHS Covid kaloj?

The easiest option for obtaining certification is with Covid Pass through NHS application or Web page.

Your Covid pass can be generated in the application if you were fully vaccinated two weeks in advance, if you returned a negative test for Covid in the previous 48 hours or if you registered a medical exemption in the NHS.

How should I save my Covid online kaloj?

Extra controls can delay your ground access time, so backers are required to store any online passes on your device, e.g. in an Apple wallet if you have an iPhone, so you can access off-line switching and not rely on the stadium signal.

To add an NHS Covid Pass to your device portfolio, tap the “Add to Apple Wallet” button within the NHS COVID Pass service.

Please note that if you store an offline version of the NHS COVID Pass in your Apple wallet, it will only be valid until the expiration date shown on the COVID Pass. The expiration date will not be updated automatically. This means that you will need to save an updated NHS COVID Pass to your Apple wallet before you plan to use it if your original COVID Pass has or will expire.

I do not have a smartphone. How do I verify my Covid-19 status?

You can get a paper copy of your Covid-19 status. Please keep this with you so that you can indicate your Covid-19 status when participating in a match.

Supporters who are over 18 years old, fully vaccinated and registered with a GP but do not have the ability to obtain a digital passport through a computer, tablet or smartphone, can apply for an NHS Covid paper permit.

Also, supporters who do not have a photo ID must register for the NHS Covid pass letter.

Supporters have to wait five working days after the final vaccination dose before requesting the paper copy.

To request an NHS Covid permit letter, click here or call 119.

Please note that this can take up to ten business days to arrive, so supporters who need to use this service are recommended to do so as soon as possible. Vaccination cards on paper will not be accepted.

I am not fully vaccinated, how can I obtain Covid certification with a negative Side Flow Test result?

Those who have not been fully vaccinated and are over 18 years old must have a recent negative Side Flow Test score to attend any meeting / event with more than 10,000 people.

LateralFlow tests are provided free of charge by your testing center or local pharmacy. You can also order tests here.

Tests must be conducted at home within 48 hours prior to participation in the Deepdale Games.

Within the side flow test kit, there are clear instructions on how to take the test and record the results. It is imperative that supporters do not bring their physical test with them, but record the result in the NHS.

This can be done by clicking here or by calling 119. When the result is recorded, you will receive a text message and email from the NHS. This is considered a valid NHS Covid license.