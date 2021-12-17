Albertans are trying to get their hands on free COVID-19 tests

Quick test kits for COVID-19 are becoming a hot holiday item as Alberta prepares for an increase in Omicron variant cases.

Starting Friday, 700 select pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer and 140 Alberta Health Services locations in other communities will have the full set of testing available. A complete list of places that supply the tests can be found here.

But supplies are limited. By the time it opened Friday, many Albertans were already queuing outside pharmacy doors for their chance to get a bag home.

By 9 a.m., Alberta Health Services said its sites in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale, had already run out due to “very high demand”.

Mohamed Elfishawi, who owns two pharmacies in Edmonton, said people were inclined to pick up the kits.

The queues at his shops were “insanely large,” Elfishawi said Friday morning.

“We’ve had thousands of phone calls from people who love them,” he said. “It will be a busy day.”

Elfishaw said he ordered 1,000 kits for each of his pharmacies but received less than half of what he had requested.

“I think they were overloaded with deliveries because everyone was ordering.”

The province that requires the greatest supply

More than 500,000 rapid antigen testing kits will be available, but the province is trying to secure a larger supply.

Kits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Albanians can take a box of five tests once every two weeks.

Tests use swabs to detect viral proteins in a biological sample. They can give results in sub 20 minutes.

They will provide a significant layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant threatening to overwhelm infection rates, said Craig Jenne, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary.

“It’s a small step, but a very, very powerful tool when used properly,” Jenne said.

“To do a quick pre-dinner test to make sure there are no new infections coming into your Christmas collection can be a very effective tool to keep these environments safe.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Thursday that the tests will allow more Albertans to gather together safely during the holiday season.

See: How to administer a quick test

How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51

Intended for asymptomatic persons, the tests may be used by persons 14 years of age and older and children 2 to 13 years of age if the test is performed by an adult.

Albertans who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms should book a PCR test and be isolated for 10 days or until they receive a negative PCR test result.

Test kits are user-friendly, said pharmacist Shivali Sharma, who owns three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Edmonton.

“The more you do, the easier it will become,” Sharma said. “Just make sure you follow the steps.”

A quick rotation of the nose

After preparing the tampon, tilt your head back and insert the tampon into your nose, she said.

“You will gently insert the tampon into the nostril, about half an inch high, and for about five to 10 seconds, you will rotate.

“Once you rotate, you will compress the nostril and rotate for another five to 10 seconds. And then you will repeat in the second nostril.”

Because the body needs time to develop enough protein to be detected by a rapid test after exposure to COVID-19, the province recommends using the test twice a week, 72 hours apart. A negative result does not rule out infection.

Accuracy varies between 50 and 90 percent and tests are less reliable during the early stages of infection, said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the University of Alberta.

“The test works best in people who have symptoms,” Saxinger said. “I would still take the tests, but I would not rely on a negative at all.”

Even with testing, Albertans will have to take precautions, Saxinger said.

She recommends taking a few days off between social gatherings and moving events out when possible. Distance, camouflage and vaccinations remain extremely important, she said.

“It’s one thing that worries me about the holidays if people are jumping from one event to another,” Saxinger said.

“Even if you feel well, you can still have a sufficient amount of virus that can be transmitted. There is some risk associated with this.”