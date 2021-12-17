City Committee to Receive Updates on Ottawa Light Rail Transit Projects





Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Ottawa’s multibillion-dollar light rail transit system will be the focus of the Ottawa City Committee’s final pre-holiday committee meeting. The Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive on-camera legal briefing on the Confederate Line, along with an update on construction in Phase 2. Phase 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit System opened in September 2019, with trains running from Blair Road to the Tunney Pasture. Phase 2 will see the Confederate Line extending to Trim Road to the east and Algonquin College and Moodie Drive to the west end. As part of Phase 2, the Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a boost to Ottawa International Airport. FIRST PHASE LEGAL UPDATE Advisers will receive an in-camera update on legal issues with the light rail transit system two days after the city of Ottawa announced it had asked the court to confirm that Rideau Transit Group had not fulfilled its 30-year maintenance contract. In September, the city issued a notice of non-payment after two derailments in six weeks. “The September Notice of Non-Compliance Events was issued due to non-compliance with RTG’s obligations under the Project Agreement (PA). In particular, RTG failed to meet the basic performance and service level metrics set out in the AP, including causing failure points above. Default thresholds set in the AP, “said a memorandum from Michael Morgan, Director of Railroad Construction Program. “The September announcement of the Default Events represents a strong contractual move by the city in response to RTG’s failure to provide reliable service to Ottawa residents.” Morgan says no settlement was reached for the defaults and the city asked the court to confirm the validity of the RTG defaults. O-Train service resumed on November 12, 54 days after the derailment of an LRT car at Tremblay Station. On August 8, an O-Train car derailed near the Tunney Pasture Station. Ottawa also issued a non-payment notice in March 2020 following a host of system issues in the first six months of service. PHASE 2 UPDATE LRT The Committee will also receive a quarterly update for Phase 2 of the Light Rail Transit project. In February, the city said it was considering possible delays in building the north-south LRT stretch from Bayview to Riverside South. The north-south expansion is set to be completed by 2022. On Thursday, councilors were told the city would conduct a “peer review” on the Trillium Line project by an “experienced” railroad construction firm or rail agency. The project review will examine infrastructure design and construction, training commissioning and strategy, and organizational readiness, “to assess further opportunities for improvement.” Morgan told the council that the review would take three to four months to complete, “and will be completed in sufficient time to influence the final results in the project.” The Railway Construction Program Office monitors and oversees work on the Phase 2 extension to ensure that it is pursuing contract agreements with the city. Morgan says TransitNEXT will be required to develop and implement an Integrated Management System to oversee the system and management oversight processes, and “a system engineering and security process” to certify that all line elements are safe before the start of operations. Account. Carol Anne Meehan filed a motion calling for peer review of projects.

