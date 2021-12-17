International
Following the success in retaining migrants in the Atlantic region, the pilot program becomes permanent
After a five-year test, an Atlantic immigration program that allows employers to select workers from other countries and then quickly pursue their permanent residence in Canada will become permanent.
Starting in January, Canada will be able to accept at least 6,000 applicants a year to the Atlantic program.
In a virtual announcement Friday, Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said that after a year in Canada, more than 90 percent of immigrants who came under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program were still living in Canada’s Atlantic, a higher rate than any other program.
“What does this mean for our region? In a word, growth,” Fraser said.
People can start submitting applications for permanent residence under the new program on March 6, 2022 and the process will take about six months. Without this program, immigrants may need up to five years to obtain permanent residence status.
The pilot was launched in 2017 and 2,000 newcomers and their families a year were eligible to immigrate to Canada via the Atlantic pilot stream.
What sets the program apart is the broad involvement of the employer. A company may seek to be part of the program and then hire foreign nationals to fill positions they have not been able to fill in the country. The company will be responsible for most of the settlement and recruitment process.
Since its inception, workers have been held to nursing homes, child care centers, seafood and technology sectors to name a few, Fraser said.
Jason Shannon, president of Shannex senior care provider, said his company has hired 160 employees through the program, including nurses, with “hundreds more to come”.
“These programs allow newcomers to reach their own [permanent residence]status more efficiently with greater security, allowing them to bring their families in faster and keep them together, which really enhances the settlement experience and increases the chances of them making Atlantic Canada their home permanent, “he said.
“I’m relieved to hear that this will continue.”
Nova Scoia Prime Minister Tim Houston and Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey Arlene Dunn, Minister for Immigration, and Matthew MacKay, Prince Edward Island’s growth minister, spoke about the benefits of the program, saying it was good news for him. all of them. the population of the provinces.
“Almost 4,500 people came to Nova Scotia through that program, and Nova Scotia is absolutely the best for it,” Houston said.
According to the federal government, the pilot brought 10,000 arrivals to the Atlantic provinces.
Furey said his province is the only one in Canada whose population is declining.
“You’ve heard the narrative that people would come and get jobs, that has completely changed,” Furey said.
“People know that we need a healthy immigration policy to protect not only jobs, but to create new jobs, to create a sustainable lifestyle.”
Housing, credential recognition issues
Fraser said that to ensure that newcomers are “determined to succeed”, the government will have support for employers and employees, such as immigration staff who can answer questions directly, and information on how to get language training and how to open a bank account in Canada.
Fraser said that if 6,000 points is not enough, the numbers could rise in the future.
Fraser said part of the conservation problem is the lack of housing stock, but the solution is not to bring fewer people into the country.
“That would be a recipe for disaster in the long run,” he said. “The recipe for a successful immigration and housing strategy is to create more supply.”
One of the biggest obstacles immigrant workers face is recognizing their credentials in Canada. The Atlantic Immigration Program does not address this issue directly, Fraser said.
“It’s something we need to work on in partnership with the provinces and regulators in every immigration stream in Canada,” he said.
Fraser said that because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19, the government has focused on recruiting people who are already in Canada, such as international students and temporary foreign workers. But cross-border immigration will continue to rise as more people are being vaccinated, he said.
“We’re going to have a healthy mix of people who are here with experience in Canada right now and other employees who may not be here yet as the public health situation allows,” he said.
