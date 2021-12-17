UN “global paralysis” over Ethiopian war allows atrocities to continue unabated

United Nations Ninety percent of the population in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region – or 5.2 million people – need urgent help, said UN Under-Secretary-General for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif at a UN Security Council virtual session. for Human Rights on Friday.

“Only limited humanitarian supplies organized by the UN have been able to enter Tigray since July, including food and vital medical supplies,” al-Nashif said.

While the UN is meeting in Ethiopian War many times, divisions between world powers have thwarted any action to stem the bloodshed. The war began more than a year ago, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray to fight the rebels after an alleged attack on his forces. The snowball fell over the course of a year, with Tigris and allied militias advancing toward the capital. Recently, however, Abiy forces have recaptured towns north of Addis Ababa from rebels, pushing the front line back toward Tigray.

“The global paralysis in Ethiopia’s armed conflict has encouraged human rights abusers to act with impunity and left vulnerable communities feeling abandoned,” said Laetitia Bader of Human Rights Watch. a report published jointly this week by the organization and Amnesty International.

The famine has hit over 400,000 people and fuel is still not entering the affected region, so the aid that has been sent is not going to those in need, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told CBS News at a news conference.

And as the war goes on, so does the atrocities it has brought with it.



A small chance to keep the peace in Ethiopia 02:38

“Rape is being used systematically to terrorize and brutalize women and girls. Aid workers have been killed, interrogated, beaten, blocked from receiving aid for the hungry and suffering and told not to return,” the Coordinator said. UN Emergency Assistant, Mark Lowcock. told the diplomats at a closed conference in June.

Informing the Human Rights Council on Friday, Costa Rican lawyer Victor Madrigal-Borloz, an independent UN expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, said the number of reported sexual assaults had quadrupled in Ethiopia since the outbreak of the conflict. more than a year ago. He said 90% of reports last year were of violent acts against minors, many of them displaced tigers or refugees from neighboring Eritrea.

About 5,000 to 7,000 people have been arrested from Ethiopia, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and “extremely broad provision,” al-Nashif said. “Many have been arrested without communication or in unknown places. This equates to enforced disappearance and a very troubling issue.”

The Ethiopian government was attacked during an emergency session of the Human Rights Council, with the country’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Zenebe Kebede, accusing other members of “separating” Ethiopia and not condemning what he said were abuses. innumerable by the rebels. Tigratian forces.

“Ethiopia has been targeted and singled out in the Human Rights Council for defending a democratically elected government, peace and the future of its people,” he said, accusing the council of “kidnapping from a neo-colonial mentality”. and “use as an instrument of political pressure.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said last month that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that “all parties to the Tigray conflict have committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian law and refugee law. Some of these may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

President Biden’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been pushing for a diplomatic solution, recently warning that “tragedies of historic proportions” are taking place in Tigray.



The Tigray conflict intensifies in Ethiopia 06:37

The UN says more than 1 million people have been displaced, trying to flee the war-torn region since the start of the war in November 2020.

Joanne Mariner, director of crisis response at Amnesty International, said the new attack of abuses against Tigrayan civilians “should ring the alarm bells”.

The rights group calls the stalemate between world powers in the United Nations Security Council tragic.

“The reaction of the UN Security Council, if you can call it that, has been pathetic so far. Just two press releases in more than a year. To say it is not commensurate with the scale of the atrocities and violations in Tigray. is a gross underestimation, “Louis. Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, told CBS News on Friday.

There is a lot of guilt to go around, he said.

“It is not just Russia and China that are responsible. The three African members of the Security Council share the blame for this inaction. They have not pushed,” Charbonneau said, adding that the UN should consider “substantial action”.

During the virtual session on Friday, the Human Rights Council voted to adopt a resolution on set up an international commission of experts in Ethiopia to conduct an investigation on charges of human rights violations and abuses by all parties to the conflict.

Lucy McKernan, deputy director of advocacy in Geneva for Human Rights Watch, told CBS News that the vote sent “a message that impunity will no longer be tolerated.”

But while passing the resolution could send a strong signal, UN diplomats told CBS News that setting up and staffing the commission would take time. And time is another thing that millions of people in Tigray desperately miss.

Trend news