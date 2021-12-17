The National Museum of Afghanistan begins life under the Taliban





Sharif described that he had to destroy, recently, his sculptures and hide his paintings when the Taliban arrived in Kabul in August, recalling what happened the last time they were in power. Any expression of art was banned, he said. My daily routine of walking anywhere in Kabul was watching all these tapes, tapes, broken TVs in every square and street. There is no positive news for the artists or for art and culture, Sharifi said, reflecting on how the Taliban painted on murals made by his group of artists, ArtLords, and how the artists were forced to leave the country this August. But reopening the museum is a very small step in the most difficult situations. It is a lighted candle. I was not sure how this would go beyond this moment, but it is a positive gesture. Nabipour added that he does not have many positive memories from visiting the museum in the past. He said he was always worried about her fate. Instead of rejoicing in seeing the invaluable artifacts of my country’s diverse and glorious history, I worried about losing them when I, along with art school students, visited the national museum or national archives, he said. I thought to myself, what would happen if an explosion targeted this place? What would the Taliban do with these artifacts if they won? But Gil Stein, a professor of archeology at the University of Chicago and director of the Chicago Center for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, said it was a good sign that the Taliban allowed museum director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi to remain in his post. In September, Rahimi said national team, a publication that focuses on covering the Middle East, that he felt responsible for the museum: that I should take care of him and that I should not leave him. I was ready to give my life for him. Rahimi did not respond to requests for comment. In a statement issued in February, the Taliban vowed to protect cultural heritage and stop people from looting. Since Afghanistan is a country full of ancient artifacts and antiquity, and that such relics form part of the rich history, identity and culture of our country, therefore everyone has an obligation to protect, monitor and preserve them. force these artifacts, he says. All Mujahideen must prevent the excavation of antiquities and preserve all historical sites such as old castles, minarets, towers and other similar sites.

