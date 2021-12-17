The Ford government appoints commissioner for the Ottawa LRT public inquiry





The provincial government has appointed a commissioner for the public inquiry into Phase 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit System. The Department of Transportation announced that Justice Honorable William Hourigan will lead the investigation into the commercial and technical circumstances that led to the demolition and derailment of the Phase 1. The challenges facing the Ottawa LRT Phase 1 are unacceptable and disappointing, “Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.” This public inquiry is a prudent approach to uncovering the cause of these issues and preventing them from happening again. . A report is expected to be published in August. The Ottawa LRT system shut down for almost two months this fall after a derailment on September 19, the second in the Confederate line in six weeks. Hourigan will have a mandate to determine the scope of the investigation that will investigate Phase 1 procurement, submission and operations. He will also be responsible for submitting a report and any recommendations by August 2022. Justice Hourigan specializes in commercial litigation and has more than 25 years of experience in justice and public services. He has served on the Ontario High Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Appeal. The news of the appointment comes on the same day that the city’s Finance and Economic Development Committee receives an update on Phase 2 of the light rail system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ford-government-appoints-commissioner-for-ottawa-lrt-public-inquiry-1.5711678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos