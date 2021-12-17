



NASSAU, Bahamas Central Tennessee State UniversityTop executives used his time on this Commonwealth island that led to Tas in the Bahamas to recruit potential students to study abroad and to meet with the top leaders of the nations. MTSU took full advantage of the visibility offered to its football teams by invitation to play at the University of Toledo to boast that the Bahamas is the third largest provider of international students. About 50 of them attended MTSU this fall. About 30 high school counselors came out for a lunch Tuesday hosted by the President Sidney A. McPhee, a native of the Bahamas and a graduate of RM Bailey High School in Nassau. Also, Provost Mark Byrnes AND Robert Summers, vice-provost for international affairs, hosted receptions on Wednesday and Thursday for about 70 students interested in studying abroad. Playing in the Bahamas Bowl gave MTSU a tremendous opportunity to tell our story to students seeking to study at an American university, McPhee said. We were pleased to attend all three of our recruitment events. He also offered to the two top leaders of the nations, the Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith and the Prime Minister Philip Davis, a chance to congratulate McPhee on completing his 20sthyear as president of MTSU. The official head of state of the Bahamas is Queen Elizabeth II, who is represented by Smith as governor general. Davis, as prime minister, is the head of government as well as a member of the Assembly House who holds the majority of its votes. Smith hosted a Christmas lunch Thursday for McPhee and his delegation, which included Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron; The Mayor of Smyrna Mary Esther Reed; Chairman of the Board of Directors Stephen Smith; Board members Pam Wright AND Tom Boyd; and businessman Jonathon McGuire. Davis invited the delegation to the prime minister’s office on Wednesday. We hate to see our best and smartest departure from the islands, Davis told the delegation, but we are proud of his achievements at your university. The game, this year’s first series of holiday cup games, was scheduled to air on ESPN at 11 a.m. CT on Friday. Andrew Oppmann ([email protected]) Connected

