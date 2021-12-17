The future of Germany’s energy security

Gas prices in Europe have risen 600% in 12 months, driven by global demand growth following the economic slowdown caused by Covid-19, periods of cold weather and weak gas flows from Russia. Continental gas supplies are expected to fall to critical levels soon. The situation has highlighted the uncertainty of Europe’s energy security framework, and no more so than in Germany, whose decision to phase out both nuclear and coal and its dependence on Russian gas leaves it particularly vulnerable. to supply fluctuations.

Germany’s Green Transition

Germany currently ranks 13thth in the world in the Climate Change Performance Index and the government of its newly elected coalition has declared ambitious new climate policies within weeks of taking office. These include an effort to generate 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, to increase Germany’s long-term sustainability and energy security. With coal currently the main source of electricity in Germany, achieving this would require almost doubling electricity generation from renewable sources in less than a decade, and the 60 billion pledged so far to support climate action and improve German infrastructure is unlikely to suffice. With no further private or public investment in renewable energy, and with a steady decline in nuclear and coal, Germany is likely to face further energy shortages. This could force it towards less secure energy options in the short term, including increasing dependence on Russian gas.

The Future of Nord Stream 2

For some time, the German government had hoped that Nord Stream 2 a $ 10 billion pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany could be part of the solution. The project has long been opposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and a number of other European countries, which believe the pipeline will increase German dependence on Russian resources and damage Ukraine’s economy and security. In July 2021, Germany and the United States reached an agreement to allow the project to continue, on the condition that, in addition to promoting investment in the energy transition in Ukraine, if Russia tries to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine, Germany would undertake actions.

With about 100,000 Russian troops now assembled on the Russia-Ukraine border, that time may have come now and Germany is under increasing pressure from its allies to reconsider the project. The new German Foreign Minister and co-chair of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, has announced that the project could not be formally approved in its current state because it does not meet the requirements of European energy law. She also warned that if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate, the pipeline could not be serviced. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a historical supporter of the pipeline, has been darker, speaking vaguely about the consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, but avoiding the possibility of linking the two issues together.

Where to go next?

The next steps around Germany’s energy future remain unclear. Blocking the use of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will pose immediate challenges to the sustainability of nations, with energy prices 11% increase within hours of Baerbocks’ statement a situation that will only worsen if Russia responds by limiting existing gas supplies.

Nuclear power may seem to be a clear solution to this difficult situation, especially given Germany’s history as a nuclear power plant. However, since the Japanese Fukushima disaster in 2011, Germany has undergone a rapid nuclear disruption, which is expected to end next year. A reversal of departure is unlikely in the short term, given the Greens ’determined opposition to the nucleus. As such, if Germany wants to include nuclear power in its energy mix, it will have to rely on nuclear imports from France through the EU’s integrated energy system, which cannot provide a long-term sovereign solution.

Germany therefore finds itself in the unenviable position of seeking to balance its short-term and long-term opposing interests of energy security, without undermining its existing allies or worsening its strategic rivals. Its choices will largely depend on the balance of power in the new coalition: The Greens are likely to encourage a rapid acceleration of the transition to renewables, while the SPD may be more willing to pursue the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, by since they still believe that gas is necessary for the transition.

However, although it is particularly complex, Germany’s position is not unique. With the West’s strategic rivals dominating many of the natural resources needed to produce renewable energy, governments will need to balance short-term energy security with the need to invest rapidly in renewable energy growth over the longer term as a national sustainability project.