Immigration News December 2021 | Office of International Students and Scholars

Traveling soon?

The current pandemic situation has created some unique challenges with international travel. Please note that travelers from certain countries may be restricted from entering the US and these restrictions may continue to change. Be careful when planning international trips during this time. For more details on the documents to keep with you when you travel, please see the ISSO website Traveling Abroad USA

You will need an I-20 travel authorization to re-enter the US Check your current I-20 for a travel authorization on page 2. If issued within 12 months (for current students) or 6 months (for OPT students) ), then you can use the I-20 you already have for travel. The travel authorization must be valid on the date you re-enter the US if the approval has expired or you do not have an I-20 approval, submit a travel signature request to iComet to look for a new I-20. ISSO will send your new I-20 with travel approval approval by email. You will print it and sign it to use for travel.

Vaccination and testing requirements against COVID to return to the US after traveling abroad

State Department (DOS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced a new order for all air passengers traveling to the United States (US). All nonimmigrant and non-citizen air travelers in the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to ensure both proof of vaccination status and COVID negative tests before boarding a flight to the US. The airlines will review each person for COVID-19 vaccination evidence and test results, or exclusion documentation. You must travel with your vaccination certificate. These requirements may vary due to Omicron variant, refer to CDC before travel. Look Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

Time-sensitive reminders for F-1 students

Graduation and beyond

Before February 13, 2022. If you are an F-1 student, have met your academic requirements and will be staying in the US after graduation, make the necessary preparations e.g. OPT application, starting another academic program or transfer to another school.

Before December 15, 2021. If your I-20 is expiring, or you applied for graduation in the fall of 2021, but need another semester to meet academic requirements, notify the International Center via Ask a Counselor at iComet. Failure to request an extension of your program prior to the end date of the program will result in termination of your F-1 status.

Level change

Before the day of registration, January 26, 2022. Students who will complete an academic program or complete OPT in the fall 2021 semester and pursue or begin another degree program in the spring 2022 semester must obtain an I-20 level change to maintain their status F-1.

Major change

Registration Day, January 26, 2022. Students whose major direction will change to another Curriculum Classification (CIP) code for the Spring 2022 semester will be issued an I-20 Major Amendment by the International Center beginning Semester Registration Day of Spring 2022. These students will receive an email notification when their new I-20 is issued.

Report your OPT employment

All OPT students must report changes in employment within 10 days. Exceeding the unemployment threshold may result in termination of the DHS for your F-1 records. You may not qualify for reset for a termination during OPT or STEM OPT. Students at OPT upon completion may accumulate up to 90 days of unemployment, and students at the 24-month STEM OPT extension may accumulate an additional 60 days of unemployment, for a total of 150 days. Although you may update some information on the SEVP Portal, you are required to report directly to ISSO through IComet Portal.

ISSO strongly recommends reviewing your post-completion OPT and STEM OPT reporting requirements online to make sure you know how to maintain your F-1 status.

Do not delay your graduation

Postponing graduation when you have completed all the courses required to earn your degree is a violation of immigration regulations. For more information visit Graduation website and beyond.

Understand the impact of immigration on a class withdrawal

If you are applying for an academic or non-academic withdrawal of your courses and your enrollment drops below full time as a result (12 credits per student), this could jeopardize your immigration status if you are not authorized for a reduced course load by ISSO before withdrawal. This action may cause your F-1 data to be terminated, regardless of whether the withdrawal occurs during the semester, or at any time after the end of the semester. In order to maintain your F-1 immigration status, you must first obtain RCL authorization from ISSO, forward completing a retreat.

Special Student Assistance for Hong Kong Citizens

F-1 students from Hong Kong have been added to Special Student Assistance program, which is a benefit package that allows for a reduced course load authorization for which you are applying and you are given a designated off-campus authorization through SSR notification. If you are a Hong Kong national or one of the other countries involved in the SSR program, please contact an ISSO DSO to determine your eligibility for this benefit.

Immigration provisions in the Build Back Better Act Not finalized

Representatives of the United States House of Representatives recently passed Bill HR 5376, the Build Back Better Act (BBB). The bill proposes various immigration provisions, such as potential relief and / or benefits for undocumented individuals and green card applicants. As a result, the cost of these facilitation measures can be offset by an increase in fees for international students. This bill has not yet been finalized, as it must be considered by the US Senate before it enters the bill. It is possible that the bill will not be passed in the Senate, or it may be reviewed before approval, and the final repetition of the BBB Act may be different from what was originally approved by the House.

Implement the weather policy

As we approach the winter season, we need to stay informed of possible university suspensions or closures regarding the weather. Please look Implement the weather policy website for how to get alerts from the university when there may be interruptions of hours or services due to bad weather.

Submit processing requests to ISSO early

ISSO receives a large volume of student and graduate applications. Do not wait until the last minute! Submit applications to ISSO 3-4 weeks before when you need them.

ISSO services during the holidays

ISSO services will be limited during certain holiday periods. ISSO will be closed on November 25th and 26th for Thanksgiving weekend and from December 23rd to January 2nd for university winter holidays. We will reopen on Monday, January 3rd. Complete previously submitted applications December 13, 2021 will be processed before ISSO closes on December 23, 2021.

Updated financial figures for the I-20s

Estimated costs used to issue new I-20 documents and I-20 program supplements will be updated by January 2022. If you plan to request an I-20 level change or program extension in the next semester, be sure to review your current financial requirements before submitting your application. Once the estimated costs are updated, we will announce the change to the immigration bulletin and update the ISSO website.

Changing driver’s license policy affecting F-1 students and others

The Texas Department of Public Safety may have changed its policy regarding the duration and expiration of the driver’s license for temporary visitors. If the period of a visitor’s legal presence is the “duration of status”, which includes individuals in active F-1 status, then a “limited-term” driver’s license may be issued that will expire in a year. The license will then have to be renewed annually. If you have previously been issued a license with a duration of more than one year, this license is still valid until the expiration date issued on the card.

Emergency assistance available

We know that many of our students are still very much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Financial Aid Office has an emergency assistance application available, enabled by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Current students enrolled for fall 2021 are eligible to apply, including international students. You do not need to have submitted FAFSA or TASFA to apply; the application will ask questions to create an institutional financial statement. Acceptance of funding from the ARP Law will not I categorize you as a public loading for immigration purposes. For more information or instructions on how to apply, visit ARP Financial Aid Office Emergency Assistance Act Web page.

Beware of scams

International students are often targeted by fraudsters, who may claim to be government officials or threaten legal action to extort money from victims of fraud. Beware of scams! Government officials will not call or ask for payment or information over the phone, and no legitimate organization will ask for payment in the form of gift cards. Learn more about scams from UT Dallas Information Security Office AND UT Dallas Police Department.

Official communications from UT Dallas regarding COVID-19 will continue to be provided through the UT Dallas email addresses and the UT Dallas website, utdallas.edu/coronavirus/. If you are unsure of the source of the communications you receive, please check its legitimacy. If you have any questions about a contact or possible fraud, call UT Dallas Police on 972-883-2222.