International
Excitement across the basin as the Vikings were rewarded with the International Home Marketing Initiative
October 29, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after scoring in an 18-meter pass in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL International Series match at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Loan: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday brought the news of which franchises were rewarded with international home marketing initiatives and in which countries.
The Minnesota Vikings were given initiatives in both Canada and the United Kingdom. As a “Viking in the UK” itself, this is exciting news. I’m not alone in my enthusiasm – the reaction from fellow Viking fans here has been very positive.
To be honest, no one seems to be sure what exactly this means. But the promise of fan events, a bigger presence in the country and the locations of the merchandise sales sound great. You can buy online from the NFL Europe store, but freelancers are starting to show up.
Unfortunately, as I have discovered myself, choosing the Minnesota Vikings is often rare.
Involving the Vikings with their fan base in the UK will not be a new thing. There has been an attempt by the franchise to engage with their fans here for a while now, including launching Viking social media channels in the UK in 2018.
Social media
Here you can find different channels:
It’s just right at this point to appeal to UK fans and the Minnesota Vikings club of Ireland, who have played an important role in connecting the fans here with the team. As a proud member, you will usually find me in the game day supply on the Facebook group, where there are generally good prizes to be won for game day races.
They also offer the use of a mailbox for members who want to import goods from the US. I did it myself, even after I paid the postage from them and gave it a donation. It still worked cheaper, not to mention the larger selection of items.
If you are not already in the club, I can not recommend it enough.
UK Fan Club
https://m.facebook.com/groups/UKVikingsFanClub/
Among the fun things that are already happening on social media channels are small video clips from players thanking fans for their support. Last week came from Garrett Bradbury.
The best was looking to vote for the UK’s favorite player. Harrison Smith has the clear winner and we got a video message from the killer himself – thanking us for voting for him and our support.
There is also a #LateNightVikes move that they have strongly pushed this season. You even get a virtual membership card that is practically stamped when you stay awake until the early hours of the morning. After I did this for both night games so far this season, he sent me a message from the Minnesota Vikings UK, telling me they want to send me something to say thank you – I look forward to what they are sending.
When the team you follow makes this kind of effort to engage with you, it makes you feel part of something, especially thousands of miles apart. In addition to the Vikings, I support my two local sports clubs, and so on. I first showed an interest in the Vikings in 1995 – when I got a Madden game in a pack of games and chose them to play.
love
For a long time, I was a casual fan who did not understand the game properly. I did not think I could “love” a sports team with which I was not locally connected, but I was wrong. I now live, eat and breathe Minnesota Vikings.
The Fan Club and the Minnesota Vikings UK have played a huge role in this. I’m sure there are many people like me who feel the same and may feel the same in the future. This step in the international home marketing initiative is a great way to keep the game growing and, most importantly for us, supporting the Minnesota Vikings here.
I’m excited to see what the Vikings of the UK have saved for us over the next five years and beyond.
Sources
https://vikingsterritory.com/2021/general-news/excitement-across-the-pond-as-vikings-awarded-international-home-marketing-initiative
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
