Canada’s vaccine mandate for foreign crews a headache for European airlines

December 17 (Reuters) – European airlines are moving in an increasingly good line to meet foreign vaccination requirements and local privacy as more countries demand that flight crews be vaccinated against COVID-19, carriers say. Canada is scheduled to end an exemption on January 15 that allowed crews of unvaccinated foreign flights to enter, joining others who have vaccine mandates for both pilots and passengers. This is creating a logistical headache for European carriers, who are unable to claim the vaccination status of their employees as they are bound by strict data protection laws in Europe, said a spokesman for the Airlines trade group. For Europe (A4E). Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Carriers will need to find solutions to meet Canadian entry requirements,” A4E spokeswoman Jennifer Janzen said in an email. US carriers like United Airlines (UAL.O) are demanding that their cabin crew be fully vaccinated, while rivals like American Airlines (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) have delayed the effective date of vaccine mandates until 2022 for employees. Airlines, which have suffered heavy losses due to travel restrictions and bans due to COVID-19, are blaming a set of changing rules for increasing bureaucracy and desperate demand for international travel. Read more Airlines expect to see more vaccination mandates for the crew as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant forces governments to tighten border restrictions. “We now see that more and more countries are mandating or considering immunizing flight crews,” KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (AIRF.PA) said in a statement. The carrier identified intercontinental flights to about 10 destinations where the crew is currently not exempt from vaccine requirements. As more countries require vaccination proof from everyone on the planes, international flights will no longer be practical without vaccinated crews, said a spokesman for Germany’s Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) who could not force its staff to vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada, which urged residents on Wednesday not to leave the country because of Omicron, is expected to announce on Friday it will again ask people returning from short trips abroad to submit a negative test for COVID-19 . Read more However, some countries give foreign flight crews a go-ahead with vaccination rules targeting international travelers, as recommended by the UN aviation agency. International flight crews are exempt from U.S. requirements that all non-U.S. citizens traveling abroad be vaccinated. Transport Canada said in a statement that it was working closely “with public health officials on vaccination requirements affecting the international crew”. Since KLM does not require crew members to be vaccinated or share their vaccination status, employees should require a generalized “travel restriction” so that they do not plan to fly to a destination with entry requirements that cannot be met. meet them, said the carrier. “Managers do not receive information about the reason for the restriction,” the airline said in a statement sent by email. “Only in this way can we continue to complete the lists properly and keep our operation feasible.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Allison Lampert on Montreal Editing by Nick Zieminski Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

