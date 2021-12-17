Tough mask mandates are associated with fewer deaths from COVID-19, the global study reveals





1/3 A global study of 44 countries found that those with masked mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 saw a slower increase in virus deaths than countries without mandates. Photo file by John Angelillo / UPI | Photo of the license Mask mandates work, according to a major international study linking laws to reducing deaths from COVID-19. STUDY included 44 countries with a combined population of nearly 1 billion inhabitants. Over time, the researchers found that the increase in COVID-related deaths was significantly slower in countries with mask laws than in countries without them. “While some previous studies have seen the impact of masks on COVID-19 cases, fewer studies focused on whether wearing masks could reduce deaths from COVID-19 and no study had looked at the data in many countries,” the investigator said. main. Dr. Sahar Motallebi from the Department of Social Medicine and Global Health at Lund University in Malmo, Sweden. “The large sample of culturally diverse countries in this retrospective study covers a large population, giving us more evidence of the rescue potential of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. The researchers used the countries in the top 50 of the United Nations Development Index, which measures life expectancy, education and standard of living. They excluded six of those countries – four in the southern hemisphere – because of potential concerns about seasonality, as well as the United States and Canada, where health policy exists at the state or provincial level rather than nationally. Of the countries studied, 27 had rules for face masks and 17 did not. Between February 15 and May 31, 2020, countries recorded 2.2 million combined deaths. They included 1.25 million in countries without masked mandates and nearly 914,000 in countries with mandates. On average, countries requiring masks had an average COVID-19 mortality rate of 48.40 per million – compared to 288.54 per million in non-mandated countries. On average, countries with face masks also had significantly lower daily death rates compared to non-mandated countries, although those non-mandated countries had started with lower death rates from COVID-19, found study. It was recently published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine. “To reach its full potential to save lives, public health research must be practical and pragmatic,” Motallebi said in a news release to the magazine. “Our primary objective was to evaluate the lessons learned from the pandemic in order to better prepare for possible future airborne disease epidemics before pharmaceutical interventions become available,” Motallebi said. With vaccination delays continuing around the world, masks remain an important tool for prevention, the researchers said. This is true even after complete vaccination of a population, they added. Vaccines may reduce death rates in COVID-19 variants, but not necessarily case levels, and Facial masks protect from rising in both. “We do not have to choose between these two good vaccination policies and face masks or replace them with each other when we can and should do both in parallel,” Motallebi said. More information U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more masks. Copyright 2021 Health Day. All rights reserved.

