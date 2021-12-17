Brexit: EU and UK in dispute over renegotiation of Northern Ireland | Brexit

A troubled Christmas truce has been called over over post-Brexit deals for Northern Ireland, though the EU has said it would not negotiate on a key British request in the wild talks.

Maro efovi, the EU commissioner for Brexit, said there was a momentum after the discussions after a major British turnaround, but refused to offer concessions quid pro quo.

Downing Street has admitted in recent weeks that it will give priority to removing barriers to trade between the UK and Northern Ireland over other constitutional issues that have disrupted the talks. Talks will be suspended until after Christmas.

But in a crackdown on the British government, the commissioner on Friday refused to even engage with his request for any renegotiation of the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in enforcing EU law in Northern Ireland, despite a Kingdom concession United that the court may retain a role in the protocol.

It was not contested at all until the summer of this year and that is why we are not ready to include it in our discussions, said efovi, the EU Commissioner for Relations with the United Kingdom.

Under a withdrawal agreement protocol, Northern Ireland actually remains within the EU single market and the customs border of the blocks has been withdrawn to the Irish Sea. The EU Court of Justice is the final arbiter of disputes.

The British government, however, wants an independent arbitration system instead of giving the ECJ the final say, although in recent days it has acknowledged that the Luxembourg court will resolve matters relating to EU law if the issues come to light. arbitrazh.

A possible solution exists in the post-Brexit trade agreement and the EU agreement with Switzerland. But the European Commission said on Friday that this model was not yet feasible.

A senior EU official said the protocol was completely different from the EU trade agreement with Switzerland because the Northern Ireland agreement was based on the direct implementation of sets of EU legislation, rather than elements of EU law, which are referred to or paraphrased as in the agreement with Bern. It was judged that this arbitration settlement was not enough and that you needed the full powers of the court of justice, the official said.

Another hurdle is that the commission refuses to reopen an agreement that was signed by Boris Johnson a little over two years ago.

There is an agreement to extend an agreement beyond January 1 to avoid full customs enforcement for meat and agricultural imports.

But Brussels remains distrustful of the British government. The fundamental obstacle is that we need the UK to return to the logic of implementing an agreement it negotiated, signed and ratified, a senior official said.

Both sides are also at odds over the negotiation process. While British officials have spoken of a tabular approach, where issues are agreed one by one, the EU would like a single deal.

Customs and health controls remain a major obstacle in the negotiations. While the EU considers that it has made a generous offer to cut red tape, the UK argues that its claims to remove 50% of customs controls and 80% of health checks do not stand.

The EU announced on Friday it would rewrite its drug rules to ensure life-saving treatments and daily medicines remain available in Northern Ireland after supply threats emerged. Without a change in the rules or the waiver period, UK-based drug manufacturers had warned they could cut off supplies to Northern Ireland because of the additional costs imposed by the bureaucracy.

Hundreds of drugs used by the NHS in Northern Ireland were at risk. The Commission has now proposed that new medicines for Northern Ireland may be authorized by the UK, even if they have not yet been approved by the EU regulator.

Under the proposals, quality control checks, so-called group tests, would not need to be repeated in Northern Ireland if they had already been carried out in the UK or EU. Proposals must be agreed by EU lawmakers and ministers before they can enter into force.

Meanwhile, French EU Minister Clment Beaune said that in the coming days Paris would start proceedings against Great Britain for fishing licenses, she said that Britain still owes a small number of French boats to allow they operate in British waters.

The next step would be to ask the commission in the coming days to convene the partnership council, as set out in the Brexit trade deal to resolve a problem, Beaune said, adding that the procedure would target the most urgent cases.