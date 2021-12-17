Global coal use is approaching record levels, the IEA says





Demand for coal is nearing all-time high as economies recover from early blockages by the coronavirus pandemic, a trend that threatens international promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency said in a report today. . Worldwide coal electricity levels are rising towards an annual record this year and global coal demand may be set to reach an all-time high next year, the energy forecaster said. Moreover, while the pandemic was expected to reduce coal energy use, the decline that occurred turned out to be much quieter than initially expected, according to the report. Demand for coal, including uses beyond the electricity sector, is expected to grow by 6 percent this year. This means it could reach all-time highs in 2022 and remain at that level for the next two years, according to the report. What is happening in coal is part of a larger trend of countries supporting net carbon emissions as a political target, but falling far short when it comes to curbing greenhouse gases, according to the report.Teli klimatik, November 11). In short, all the evidence shows a growing gap between political ambitions and objectives on the one hand and the realities of the current energy system on the other, the report said. This disconnect has two clear implications: climate targets are becoming more unattainable and energy security is at risk because, while investment in fossil fuels is declining, funding for energy and clean technologies is not expanding fast enough. This should be of concern not only to policymakers and industry, but to all stakeholders. This trend line underlines an urgent need for political action for nations to accelerate the transition away from coal, or else this single trend could jeopardize any hope of the world fulfilling the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. . Without strong and immediate action by governments to tackle coal emissions in a way that is fair, affordable and safe for those affected, we will have little opportunity, if any, to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, said Birol. Coal power in Asia is to blame for much of this trend, according to the IEA. In India, coal is projected to grow by 12 per cent and China is expected to see coal production increase by 9 per cent, despite the country recently announcing plans to achieve zero net carbon emissions by the year 2060 (Teli klimatik, October 29). But this is not the only region where coal was returned. According to the Report. Promises to achieve zero net emissions made by many countries, including China and India, should have very strong implications for coal, but these are not yet apparent in our short-term forecast, reflecting the large gap between ambition and action. , said Keisuke Sadamori. IEA Director for Energy Markets and Security, in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/global-use-of-coal-approaching-record-highs-iea-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos