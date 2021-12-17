The UN will set up a monitoring mechanism for Ethiopia





On December 17, 2021, the UN Human Rights Council, during its 33rd special session on Ethiopia, adopted a resolution the establishment of an international commission of experts in Ethiopia to conduct an investigation into allegations of human rights violations and abuses by all parties to the conflict. The resolution was adopted with the support of 21 countries, 15 against and 11 abstentions. Under the resolution, the new mechanism will include three human rights experts to be appointed by the President of the UN Human Rights Council. The mechanism will be mandated for one year and will be subject to renewal. A woman leans against the wall of a damaged house which was shelled as federal line forces entered it … [+]city, in Wukro, north of Mekele, on March 1, 2021. (Photo: EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP via Getty Images)

The new mechanism is to conduct a full and impartial investigation into allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law and international law on refugees in Ethiopia committed since 3 November 2020 by all the parties to the conflict, establish the facts and circumstances relating to the alleged violations and abuses, collect and store evidence, identify those responsible, where possible, and make this information accessible and usable in support of ongoing and future accountability efforts, as well as provide guidance on transitional justice, including accountability, reconciliation and healing, among others. The development follows the recent escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia and new reports on the scale of atrocities. Indeed, on December 16, 2021, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch published the findings of their joint investigation into the situation in Ethiopia. Like them reported, Amhara security forces are responsible for an increase in mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigers in the Western Tigray territory of northern Ethiopia. they added since the start of the armed conflict in November 2020, Western Tigray, a disputed administrative territory, has been the site of some of the worst atrocities, including massacres, indiscriminate shelling, and forced large-scale displacement of the Tigrayan population. . During the special session, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said that at least two million people across the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions have been displaced by the conflict. More than 400,000 people in Tigray reportedly lived in starvation-like conditions. This is because the government allowed only very limited relief in the region. Moreover, after the nationwide state of emergency declared on November 2, 2021, those believed to be benefactors of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been subjected to mass arrests. Similarly, thousands of ethnic tigers, a dozen journalists and UN staff have been arrested. Many of them are banned indefinitely. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights called on all parties to the conflict to heed international calls for a ceasefire. Similarly, the adopted resolution urges all to heed the repeated calls to end hostilities and to seek a permanent, unconditional ceasefire, and to engage in ongoing mediation efforts. led by the High Representative of the African Union for the Horn of Africa. This ceasefire is essential as the ongoing conflict threatens to destabilize the entire country and the wider Horn of Africa region. The new mechanism is the first step towards ensuring justice and accountability for victims and survivors. The process will be long. However, without such a mechanism, there is no prospect of justice in the future.

