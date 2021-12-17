The fear of COVID-19 again shatters hopes for the holiday season

The lines extend again around the blocks at several COVID-19 test sites. Mobile refrigerated mortuaries are in order and parts of Europe are re-tightening the boundaries amid a winter increase in coronavirus infections.

This year’s holiday season was to be a culmination to last year’s silent celebrations. Instead, it is turning into a reduction in restrictions, cancellations, and growing anxiety about the endless pandemic.

This year, more than ever, everyone needed a party, said John McNulty, owner of Thief, a bar in Brooklyn that was due to close for a day earlier this week due to an infected employee.

As Christmas and New Year approach, a fading remains throughout the season. Infections are on the rise worldwide and the rapidly spreading omicron variant has caused new restrictions on travel and public gatherings reminiscent of the dark days of 2020.

Accelerated cancellations seem to have “taken us back to that kind of zombie world of the first week of the March pandemic last year,” said Jonathan Neame, chief executive of Shepherd Neame, Britain’s oldest brewery and bar chain. .

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the city will look very carefully if it continues with plans to welcome a fully vaccinated crowd in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, a holiday that was canceled last year. . For now it is a solution, said the mayor.

Numerous Broadway appearances, including Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, canceled shows in recent days due to cases of the virus in their fully vaccinated groups and teams. California and New York reinstated underwear masks.

In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole urged residents not to go on indoor holiday parties, calling them simply too dangerous. She regretfully advised not to gather with other families for Christmas either.

It’s hard, and it feels impossible, and it feels unfair, she admitted, but I have to say it.

Many Americans have spent nearly two years in an emotional saw after the pandemic worsened and faded with cycles and the hoped return to normalcy was repeatedly delayed. A recent survey by MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that nearly half of American adults said the pandemic made it harder to maintain their mental health.

I think for a large number of people, there was hope that this holiday season would be different. So if you came in with that expectation and haven’t been fixing it in the last two months, I think you will be even more disappointed, said Dr. Vaile Wright, a clinical psychologist who works for the American Psychological Association.

Her advice? Try to get to a place where this is expected to continue for a while, and if you feel trapped, try to find ways to make your life meaningful now.

The world has been at an advantage over the omicron variant, which could become the dominant type of coronavirus within weeks in many countries. Added to this anxiety is the fact that hospitals in many US states have already been hit with patients infected with the delta variant. The Army and National Guard are committed to assisting hospitals.

Refrigerated mobile mortuaries, a grim symbol of the early pandemic, are returning. In Arizona, a county voted this week to spend $ 65,000 on a mobile morgue because deaths from viruses have exceeded capacity. A hospital in Akron, Ohio, brought a trailer to more than triple its morgue space, Cleveland television station WKYC reported.

Some people are trying to control their fears.

Yvonne Sidella, a 50-year-old from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, calmly sees the huge increase in cases and the potential threat of omicron. She does not plan to allow her to change vacation plans that include spending time with her elderly parents, four children, and eight grandchildren.

I will not allow this to hit my soul, said Sidella, a production supervisor. I will continue to live my life. I will not allow this thing here to make me afraid to go to places or do things or touch people.

After the brutal rise of COVID-19 last winter forced him to skip his usual Christmas trip home to visit family and friends in the Midwest, Don Carlson booked plane tickets in September. The San Francisco college administrator thought that with the vaccines available and a smaller number of infections, traveling to Minneapolis and Nebraska would be fine.

Shortly thereafter, hospitals began to congregate in the Midwest. Then came the discovery of the omicron variant.

Carlson, 59, could not conscientiously make the trip, so he canceled it. He will be staying in Northern California and will gather along with some vaccinated friends for small dinners during the holiday. He plans to call in Zoom with friends and relatives he would have visited.

It’s disappointing, but what would be much more frustrating is spreading it to an elderly person in your family because you went through airports, Carlson said. I think it’s just prudent to stay in place.

Dakota LeRoy, a 25-year-old product designer in Manhattan who is fully vaccinated, had reasoned that it would be safe to go to a Christmas-themed diving bar to celebrate a new job last week. But on Wednesday she discovered she was infected with COVID-19 after a sore throat and some odors prompted her to be tested ahead of a vacation visit with her boyfriend’s family in Boston.

Everyone I know is either positive or has been in direct contact with someone who is, she said.

April Burns, a bill collector for New York City, said things are far from back to normal. But she considers the worst over.

Last year, they all closed. At least now things are open, you know. You can go out more and you can still see people, said Burns, who is unvaccinated and was standing in line Thursday near Wall Street to abide by city rules that require her to be tested weekly.