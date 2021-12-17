UN human rights experts call on states to adopt alternative measures and end the ban on migrants – World

GENEVA (December 17, 2021) – Millions of migrants, including women and children, continue to be detained because of their migration status. In a statement marking International Migrants Day, human rights experts * call on states to systematically implement alternative measures to isolation, especially in the current difficult situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to immediately stop detaining children migrants, as well as eventually end the ban on all migrants. Their full statement is as follows:

“On the occasion of International Migrants Day and in the context of an ongoing global health crisis, we feel obliged to highlight the plight of millions of migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and stateless people in all corners of the world who find themselves deprived of freedom based solely on their migration status.

While we commend those countries that are actively pursuing and implementing alternative measures to curb immigration, we urge everyone else to prioritize non-custodial accommodation solutions and community-based care arrangements. as many states under the Global Compact have committed to safe, orderly and orderly. Migration.

People should not be treated as criminals simply for illegally crossing a state border or lacking proper documentation. The mass detention of these persons cannot be considered merely as a random measure of immigration control. However, there has been a significant increase in the use of detention on immigration by states since the 1990s, although the prohibition of arbitrary detention is an inalienable rule of customary international law.

We remind states that the prohibition under international human rights law must always be non-discriminatory and an extraordinary measure of last resort. Detaining children for reasons related to their status or the emigration of their parents is never regulated by the principle of exclusion and never responds to the best interests of the child; therefore it is always prohibited under international human rights law.

We call on states to immediately end the ban on child immigration, and gradually lift, and finally end this practice for all other migrants. We emphasize that alternative detention measures not only have more protection of human dignity, humanity, health and well-being, but they are also significantly less costly to operate than detention facilities.

On the other hand, custody measures have a significant negative impact on migrants’ health and personal integrity, including their negative consequences on their mental health, such as anxiety, depression, exclusion and post-traumatic stress disorder, and even the risk of suicide. These risks are particularly acute in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criminal justice system, such as parole, house arrest or other restrictions on movement, including electronic surveillance or periodic reporting to the authorities, should not be used in the context of immigration. They should also not be used as alternatives to banning immigration. “If alternatives are used to impose restrictions on migrants’ rights, the safeguards that surround them should be as strict as those applied in detention situations.”

* Experts: Mr. Can VNVER, Chairman of Commission for the Protection of the Rights of All Immigrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW). CMW is the body of 14 independent experts that monitors the implementation of International Convention for the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and members of their families from States Parties. He held his first session in March 2004. See Committee General comment no. 5 (2021) on migrants’ rights to liberty, freedom from arbitrary detention and their connection to other human rights.

Mr. Felipe González Morales (Chile) was named Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants in June 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council, for an initial period of three years. As Special Rapporteur, he is independent of any government or organization and serves in his individual capacity. He is Professor of International Law at the University of Diego Portales, Santiago, Chile, where he is also the Director of a Master’s program in International Human Rights Law. See Special Rapporteur report on the completion of the child immigration ban and providing adequate care and reception for them.

For more information and media requirements, please contact Yiyao Zhang (+41 22 917 85 94 / [email protected]) or Idrissa Kane, Secretary of the CMW Committee (+41 22 917 92 73 / [email protected]) and Nikolaus Schultz (+41 22 917 92 28 / [email protected])

