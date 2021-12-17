CDC launches pilot to give some passengers complete free COVID-19 testing





Travelers check out Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ticket check-out list ahead of Thanksgiving in Seattle, Washington, USA, November 24, 2021. REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun distributing free home COVID-19 test kits to international travelers, the agency said on Thursday. The CDC said it began distributing the kits Wednesday and will distribute them in Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami and Chicago O’Hare and will soon add Dallas-Fort Worth. It plans to add four more unidentified international airports in the coming weeks. The CDC encourages – but does not mandate – international air travelers to take a new COVID-19 test upon arrival in the United States. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The new rules went into effect on December 6 to require that almost all people flying to the United States take a negative COVID-19 test within one day of traveling. Under the previous rules, vaccinated international travelers may submit a negative test result within three days of departure. Unvaccinated travelers had to take a negative test for COVID-19 within one day of departure. The tighter testing deadline “provides an increased degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant,” the White House said. On November 29, the White House banned almost all foreign nationals from entering the United States from eight South African countries for fear of spreading the Omicron variant. But it has not extended those travel restrictions to other countries where the new variant has been discovered. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by Franklin Paul and Dan Grebler Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

