For international travelers, COVID testing is necessary but costly and time consuming – NBC 6 South Florida





With so many people traveling internationally over the coming weeks during the holiday season, testing for COVID-19 has already become a mandatory part of travel plans. For now, anyone traveling to the United States will need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of riding. Travelers reported, although these guidelines are necessary, they can be expensive and time consuming. For the traveler, it can be very stressful, but that’s what you need to do, said international traveler Arame Strachan. Strachan and her husband had a long stay Thursday at Miami International Airport. They arrived from Nassau, Bahamas and their next trip is to Qatar. Without direct flights from the Bahamas to Qatar, they had no choice but to fly to the US, making the test requirements a costly, albeit necessary, headache. We must do a PCR test within 72 hours. A PCR test takes about 24 hours to get the results, but a 24-hour test to come to the United States would be too late and it would not be worthwhile to come to this country to connect to it arrived in Qatar, so it was somewhat stressful, Strachan said. It is extremely expensive, a home PCR test costs $ 125 and to track quickly is an extra $ 100. For those who need tests before local trips or family gatherings, MiamiDade.gov provides a list of the nearest test site and hours. The Tropical Park will be one of the places that will stay open seven days a week, 24 hours a day during the holidays. “People are very concerned, and so should they be,” said Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. “And we want to continue to make our sites available. “We have been able to add pages as needed, as we always continue to monitor to make sure people have access to what they need.” At the MIA, airport officials say both of their field testing facilities will continue their normal hours during the holidays. The Central Terminal is open 24/7 and the South Terminal will be open from 7 am to 9 pm. Nomi Health runs the test site at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. They will close four hours earlier on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Their working hours will be from 07:00 to 17:00 As for Strachan and her husband, they have a long way to go. But they say it’s worth it to keep others safe and see loved ones. When we get to Qatar, we have to do another PCR test, which, God knows how much it will cost, “Strachan said.” And then we have to sit down and wait for the results before they are allowed to leave the airport. “But that’s what you have to do.” It is also important to research what policies each country has before traveling. For a full list of test sites in South Florida, click here.

