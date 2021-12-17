Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, December 17th





Calgary Updated Reports of absences and long formations circulated Friday morning as free COVID-19 rapid test kits from pharmacies and clinics became available in Alberta. Absence reports circulate on Friday as COVID-19 rapid test kits become available Albertans will be able to access free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary starting Friday. (Theresa Words / CBC) Latest COVID-19 issues: Latest for restrictions, quick testing and more: Prime Minister Jason Kenneyan announced Wednesday that the province is releasing its restrictions on private social gathering , removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. As of Wednesday, social gatherings can be made up of people from any family but groups should not exceed 10 people. Albertans under the age of 18 do not count in that number. Demand that all people in internal social gatherings be fully vaccinated is being thrown as well.

, removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. At 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, AHS posted it on Twitter get for free -Quick COVID-19 home antigen testing kits were over on sites including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale.

on sites including Long formations and waiting time for sets have also been reported by Albertans on social media.

have also been reported by Albertans on social media. In a statement sent by email on Friday, however, the government said: “Alberta Health has not had any significant problems with dispensing at the pharmacy, dispensing is proceeding as warned.”

Kenney announced complete testing would be made available on Friday by participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.

would be made available on Friday by participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary. Regarding the rapid tests, the provincial government said on Wednesday that: If you are not in Edmonton, Red Deer or Calgary, you can use the test kits through the Alberta Health Services website. The province has more than half a million kits available to distribute. Each set contains five tests. Rapid testing kits will also be made available in more schools and for vulnerable populations. Thekits are intended for people without symptoms of COVID-19. Those with symptoms should stay home, isolate themselves, and book a PCR test through Alberta Health Services.

See how Alberta compares vaccination rates and active cases to the rest of Canada, how many Albertans are in the hospital and more on the graphs and other graphs at the end of this story. CBC Calgary reported on December 10 that Calgary Catholic School District says it has used more than 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits offered by the province so far this school year, half of which have been used by fully unvaccinated staff participating in the mandatory rapid test program of the district.

says it has used more than 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits offered by the province so far this school year, half of which have been used by fully unvaccinated staff participating in the mandatory rapid test program of the district. The CBE said it was not providing prompt tests for staff.

The Alberta government decidedrestraint program,a system of voluntary vaccine passports, since September. 20 to fight the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19.There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website. The latest vaccines: The province said Wednesday that 85 per cent of qualified Albanians aged 12 and over have received both recommended doses of the vaccine through Alberta Health Services, community pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Kenney also announced Wednesday that all Alberta 50 years and older as well as all health care workers were immediately qualified to receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster injection , provided that at least six months had elapsed since their second dose. Qualified persons can book appointments for third doses online with participating pharmacies or AHS using the Alberta vaccinereservation system. Albertans can also call 811,participating pharmaciesor the offices of the participating physicians.

as well as all health care workers were immediately qualified to receive mRNA , provided that at least six months had elapsed since their second dose. About 95 percent of CBE staff say they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 17, leaving about 300 staff members who say they are not fully immunized, the board told CBC Calgary.

leaving about 300 staff members who say they are not fully immunized, the board told CBC Calgary. CBE staff who are unwilling to declare their status to participate in the rapid test will be left on unpaid leave before Jan. 4, the board also said.

Alberta Health Services implemented worker immunization for COVID-19 policy on December 13th. In an email to CBCNews, the AHS stated that approximately 1,650 full-time and part-time AHS staff who have not been fully immunized have been placed on unpaid leave. A total of 175 staff at health care facilities, where there was a low vaccine intake, were offered a rapid testing option.

AHS posted on Twitter last Friday that it had received reports of a deception in which texts which appears to be from AHSpromise Albertans money to get a COVID-19 vaccine and ask for credit card information.

which appears to be from AHSpromise Albertans money to get a COVID-19 vaccine and ask for credit card information. Also last week, AHS wrote on Twitter that it was aware of the misinformation that was spreading that children were being hospitalized in Alberta Children’s Hospital with adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccinations. AHS said it was untrue; there were no pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination.

with adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccinations. AHS said it was untrue; there were no pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination. As of Thursday: 71.8 percent of the general population of the province or 76.5 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. Of the total population of the province, 77.8 percent have received at least one dose, or 84.3 percent (five years and older), according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. This compares to 81.6 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.2 percent from the total number of the population that is fully vaccinated . Among those who qualify across the country, 85.8 percent have taken a dose and 80.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of qualified people in Alberta who were vaccinated fell on November 26, when children aged five to 11 were added to the population of those who qualified. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Thursday: Calgary Area: 1876.

1876. Edmonton Area: 1247.

1247. Central area: 499.

499. North zone: 377.

377. South area: 210.

210. Unknown:3. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs: Report a typo or error | Corrections and clarifications

