North Shropshire demonstrates the power of progressive alliances cards





As a Labor Party member for 50 years, a week before Thursday’s election in North Shropshire, I received an email claiming that Labor was within six percentage points of the Conservatives and closing, and asking me to join the phone canvas. I got another one on Wednesday, telling me that 50 people had responded to that message, that the search was in full swing and that the Labor Party was to some extent to win. This kind of desirable and perhaps dishonest thinking highlights a real problem within Labor, whose leaders and some of its members are willing to sacrifice the price of a left-wing majority, due to the fact that I’m not sure. what would a stronger Lib Dem party avoid? Maximizing the Labor vote? Whatever the reason, it is detrimental to the country and the prospect of a Labor government. There was no formal or informal pact in North Shropshire and the Conservatives were defeated by local people who worked for whom to vote for. There is absolutely no guarantee that this could be repeated in the general election. How much safer we would be to get rid of conservative governments if Labor and Lib Dem leaders looked honestly at the political landscape and formed alliances to maximize the number of non-conservative MPs. The math is simple: its political leadership required.

Bahram Bekhradnia

Oxford The Conservatives ‘encouraging loss to the Lib Democrats in North Shropshire immediately sparked the Conservatives’ tired trophy for a mid-term hit from which they will learn. Most depressing, Labor ra prapa in the blank no secret agreement is pledged when discussing tactical voting. Boris Johnson must have been greatly relieved when she was given that special card to come out-political-lossless. As memories of the Christmas holidays and expensive backgrounds fade, it is what will be done on the eve of the next election that will decide whether or not we have an erosive and permanent conservative democratic dictatorship. To avoid this catastrophe, opposition parties in vulnerable areas should sink their differences and cooperate to nominate a candidate to fight the Conservatives on the eve of Election Day. The key to overcoming party tribalism and making it happen is for these parties to make it clear that once a non-conservative majority is elected, then parliament will first act to change the voting system to an approved form of proportional representation. . This means that for all subsequent elections, people will have a greater incentive to vote for their original political tribe. In addressing the concerns of the general public, most of whom are not so concerned about changes in the voting system, various manifestos should place at the center of the stage popular public engagements that enhance economic, social and environmental security. voters in each constituency.

Kolin Hins

East Twickenham, London It seems that the consciousness of nations has been found in Oswestry, Wem and Whitchurch. Many of us in the neighboring North Shropshire constituency, that of Shrewsbury and Atcham, currently held by Daniel Kawczynski (the Conservative MP who has to pay school fees, prayed for lucrative jobs in the Middle East, December 15), will welcomed such an opportunity to show that a moral deputy behavior matters to the electorate.

Charlie Leventon

Shrewsbury, Shropshire Enjoy! Whigs are back!

Jude Carr

