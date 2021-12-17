Will the schools stay open after the winter break?

With Omicron spreading across the country, provinces and territories are primarily committed to teaching personally to students after the winter break in anticipation of any major changes or new advice from health medical officers.

A number of Ontario school boards are urging students to take their personal belongings home in the event of a possible transition to distance learning after the winter break.

of Toronto School Board said in a memo that it is recommending the move “out of a plethora of care” and that it has not received any indication from the provincial Department of Education or Toronto Public Health that schools will be closed.

Students will also be sent home with a quick, antigen-testing bag, with five tests, during the break between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

Officials with public and Catholic school boards in the Waterloo region say they are preparing for one possible transition to distance learning next year.

The Waterloo County School Board and the Waterloo County Catholic School Board have told students to take home any essentials before the winter break, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2.

The York County School Board said in a message about winter vacations for families that it is working on a plan to reopen schools in January, but is prepared to move to virtual learning if the province makes the announcement, reports The Canadian Press.

And in London, Ont., Thames Valley District School Board sent a letter to the families also advising the children to empty their lockers and take things home before Friday in case the schools switch to distance learning in January.

Asked what the province’s plans are for students returning to school next year and whether students are advised to take their belongings home before the winter break, a spokesman for Ontario’s education minister noted the increase of 70,000 units new HEPAs in schools and the delivery of 11 million rapid antigen tests for each child.

The spokesman also noted that more than 99 percent of the more than 4,800 publicly funded schools in Ontario remained open as of Wednesday, while more than 99 percent of students and staff have not reported a case this current school year. .

“The chief medical officer of Ontario has been clear: schools have become safer for personal learning through improved ventilation, testing and high-quality masks,” the spokesman said. “While four out of five schools have no active case in between the Omicron show, we are not taking anything for granted.”

Meanwhile, the Quebec government announced on Thursday it would do so personal learning delay for middle and high school students in the province with one week after the holidays are over. Primary schools will return to private instruction as planned.

ATLANTIC CANADA

Meanwhile, the four Atlantic provinces have identified cases of the Omicron variant, with some arranging their winter holidays and considering possible changes to their back-to-school plans.

In Nova Scotia, the provincial education department announced Wednesday that public school students would start their holiday break early, with hours ending on Friday.

Officials previously announced that the holiday break will be extended by two days until January 6th.

The department says a small number of schools have had to switch to home teaching, with others being able to do so, too, before Friday.

Many schools have reported Exposures to COVID-19 in recent weeks, but to date, seven have imposed enhanced public health measures, two of which have been lifted since Wednesday. However, enhanced public health measures went into effect on Tuesday, including no assembly or holiday concerts and restricting school sports to team skills training only.

The province has linked hundreds of recent COVID-19 cases to an outbreak in University of St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, NS, though the provincial government has said the symptoms have been relatively easy, which mostly includes young people who are fully vaccinated. A number i tightened public health restrictions will take effect in the province on Friday, including the new internal and external collection boundaries.

Cases in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have been linked to the blast at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier, according to The Canadian Press.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Wednesday that children will be given rapid test kits at home as part of a “Blitz testing for the holidays. “

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will receive two sets, with five tests each, while students in grades 7 through 12 will receive a bag, allowing children and teens to take quick tests every two up to three days during the break, Shephard said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Education Minister Dominic Cardy said a more rigorous rapid testing program would be in place for the rest of the school year.

Public health officials at Prince Edward Island are expected to make a recommendation in early January whether the schools will reopen.

PROVINCES AND OTHER TERRITORIES

A spokesman for the BC education ministry says the province is planning to continue learning in person in the new year, “which is crucial to the social and emotional well-being of students”.

Parents are also encouraged to register their children for a vaccine, if they are eligible.

A spokesman for Alberta’s education minister said any school that has had two or more cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days will be included as part of the province’s expanded rapid testing program. All qualified Albertans, especially adults entering schools, are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

In quick tests, a Saskatchewan government spokesman said they are free for elementary school students and families, with more than 1.4 million distributed to date and available in more than 250 locations in the province. Starting December 20, all residents aged 18 and over will qualify for a booster vaccine three months from their second dose.

A Nunavut government spokesman said the schools are open, which will not change unless the territory’s public health chief advises otherwise. If this happens, “schools are prepared to suit the learning needs of hybrid and distance learning students”.

Neither the Yukon nor the Northwest Territories said they are advising students to bring items home before the winter break. A Yukon government spokesman said there were no outbreaks in schools and that the chief medical officer was recommending that they stay open and follow their operational plans to reduce communicable diseases. “If CMOH advice changes, we are prepared to adapt.”

Schools in the Northwest Territories that have volunteered for the home screening program are sending students with five children to self-test for COVID-19, a government spokesman said. All travelers should also submit isolation plans, regardless of vaccination status, and identify if they are working with vulnerable populations.

With files from The Canadian Press