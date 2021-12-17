DVIDS – News – How Global Health Commitment is boosting US national security

How does the prevention of HIV and AIDS around the globe lead to better cooperation with our international partners and, on the other hand, a high level of security and stability worldwide?

The HIV / AIDS Prevention Agency (DHAPP) Department of Defense program is responsible for assisting foreign armies with the development and implementation of HIV / AIDS prevention, care, and treatment programs focused on culture, specific military in 52 countries worldwide. located mainly in Africa and South America.

The DHAPP’s military-centric mission is to protect the health of foreign forces, leading to increased preparedness for both them and the United States.

As Dr. explains. Brad Hale, head of DHAPP, headquartered at Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego, California, said, “The health impact of prevention translates directly into a more appropriate and effective force, and those forces contribute to, potentially, regional security. “

“Investing in the health of military partners is an investment in protecting the health of their force, and we have seen improvements in the readiness of partner forces,” Hale said. “A more appropriate military partner can contribute more to national and international stability. If they are doing so, American forces may not be needed, which improves our preparedness by reducing US military tasks.”

The program was created in 2001 and executed by the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense in the early years. In 2003, under then-President George W. Bush, the President’s AIDS Aid Plan (PEPFAR) was created, placing the program entirely under the DOD as part of the US government’s international response to AIDS.

Under PEPFAR, other government agencies, including the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of State, Health and Human Services, and the Peace Corps, support external efforts and prevent AIDS in the civil sector, with DHAPP focusing specifically on partner armies.

DHAPP cooperation with partner armies includes funding NGOs and universities in the country to conduct “field” work in countries such as Ghana, Zambia and Mozambique. They also hold program managers at embassies in each country that is part of the program as “eyes and ears”.

The Defense Health Agency took over the program in 2017, bringing with it increased oversight and support.

“When global health became a focus area, we had already done it for a while, but DHA has impacted the DHAPP program in several key areas, particularly in administrative and operational support,” Hale said.

“Since coming to DHA, we have improved support for grants and contracts, fiscal operations and administrative support. This helps us to be able to stay more focused on our mission. We are also grouped with other more closely aligned activities. “What we do. In general, it has been easier to fulfill our mission than it was before.”

Relationships established with military health care professionals around the world often lead to conversations beyond the scope of medicine.

“DHAPP opens the door to further talks with partner armies that may not be about health. They may be about other security issues and other DOD priorities, and DHAPP has a very long relationship with these places, “Hale said.

“A key to building an effective global health commitment is time,” he said. “It takes a long time to gain the trust of the partner armies, to really understand the relevant issues and to make lasting changes. Since our mission has been executed for years, we have the opportunity to build those trusting relationships and we make those lasting changes.

An unintended benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a function of the international DHAPP mission, was that many of its programs in the country were able to continue during the peak of the pandemic because the embassy staff who executed them were citizens of the countries where they worked. The program was also able to create a case for arranging drug delivery for more than just one month at a time.

“The traditional practice was to give only one pill worth a month at a time, which leads to extra burden on the patient and the facility,” Hale explained. “During the pandemic, we were able to accelerate this ‘multi-month delivery’ that helped facilitate congestion at healthcare facilities and helped patients avoid frequent visits to an institution they were reluctant to visit.”

In the past, military physicians from partner countries participated in residences at military medical treatment facilities in the state, such as the Marine Medical Center in San Diego, as part of the program. Now, all the clinical training that was once done in person has now been transferred to an online format, which actually allows more people to participate.

Global Health Commitment activities such as DHAPP serve to build trust and confidence, to exchange information, to coordinate mutual activities, to maintain influence, and to achieve interoperability in support of U.S. national security policy and military strategy.

Hale said, if there’s one thing he wants people to know about DHAPP, it’s that they’re working to accomplish part of a mission that started with President George W. Bush and is backed by Presidents Obama, Trump and now . Biden to reduce the impact of HIV across the globe to the point of creating an “AIDS-free generation”.

“Our part is doing this in the military and I think it is working very well. I think it is actually the most successful foreign government initiative I have ever worked on,” Hale said. “I think it’s a really worthy cause worth finishing, but it’s not done yet.”