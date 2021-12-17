DOJ charges four in the $ 37 million global telemedicine fraud scheme





The U.S. Department of Justice announced last Friday that it had indicted four people, one of whom is a licensed physician, on an international telecommunications fraud and bribery scheme. According to INDICTMENT, starting in May 2014, the defendants and their accomplices allegedly used telemedicine to generate prescriptions for mixed medications and durable medical devices, regardless of medical need. “The defendants caused losses of about $ 37 million to TRICARE, Medicare and private health insurance companies,” DOJ officials wrote in a press release. WHY IT MATTERS At the time of the alleged fraud, three of the defendants David Woroboff, George Willard and Randall Mills were high-level employees of a telemedicine company. Although DD does not mention the company name, Woroboff AND Willard both list Call-A-Doc 24/7 as their employer in their LinkedIn profiles. Meanwhile, Mills bills itself His LinkedIn as chief executive at a company called Doctors 24 Hours. According to the DOJ, the defendants are accused of having arranged for healthcare providers affiliated with the telemedicine company to write prescriptions for medications and medical devices without establishing any provider-patient relationship, in exchange for bribes and in violation of some state laws. for telecommunications. Woroboff, Willard and Mills allegedly agreed to pay Massachusetts-based physician Dr. Le Thu, who is also charged in the indictment, about $ 35 per prescription. “In order to encourage providers to write prescriptions without establishing a provider-patient relationship, Woroboff and Mills falsely informed providers that ‘nurses’ had already consulted patients, obtained their medical histories and decided that the treatment of combined or DME was medically appropriate, ”DD wrote in a press release. “In reality, the ‘nurses’ were in the Philippines, were not registered to practice medicine in the United States and generally did not speak to patients,” the DOJ said in a statement. The agency said patient information was provided by marketing companies. THE BIGGEST TREND The federal government has cracked down on tele-health fraud, announcing recently in September that it had filed charges against more than 43 people in 11 counties for more than $ 1.1 billion in telemedicine-related schemes. Earlier this year, a woman from Florida was also ordered to pay $ 20.3 million in a case that DD described as one of “the largest health care fraud schemes in the history of the United States.” NO RECORD “The charge of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud is punishable by a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison,” DD said in a press release regarding the latest indictment. “The conspiracy charge of violating the federal statute against electricity is punishable by a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison. The maximum fine for each charge is $ 250,000, or double the gross profit or loss caused by the violation, whichever is greater.” “, He continued. Kat Jercich is the senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

