International document to build a modern corrugated packaging plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania to meet growing customer demands in the region

Northampton, MA | December 17, 2021 12:56 PM Eastern Standard Time MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec 15, 2021 / 3BL Media / – The International Gazette (NYSE: IP) announced today that it will build a modern corrugated packaging plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania. The facility will employ about 150 team members. We are excited to expand our footprint and continue to serve our customers with the highest level of safety, quality, operational excellence and customer service, said Greg Wanta, Senior Vice President, North American Container. The facility will allow International Paper to expand its Industrial Packaging trail in the northeastern United States. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and the company expects the plant to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023. About the International DocumentInternational Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide trade, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being. We are headquartered in Memphis, Ten. and we employ about 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion *. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the largest integrated pulp and paper producer in the country and its largest overseas alliance in the forest products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products, and global citizenship efforts, please visitinternationalpaper.com. * Including our former pulp and paper factory in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global paper business, which became an independent company, publicly traded on October 1, 2021. Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from International Paper Company at 3blmedia.com



