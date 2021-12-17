Madagascar court jails 2 Frenchmen for failed coup plot





FILE Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. A court in Madagascar has convicted two French nationals of plotting a failed coup against Rajoelina and convicted them. with 10 years and 20 years of forced labor. (Adrian Dennis / Photo Pool via AP File)

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) A court in Madagascar has convicted two French nationals of plotting a failed coup against President Andry Rajoelina and sentenced them to 10 years and 20 years in prison. At the end of a 10-day trial in Antananarivo, the capital, Paul Rafanoharana was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday. Frenchman Philippe Franois was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The two Frenchmen were arrested in July and charged, along with 18 other defendants, with endangering state security, criminal association and conspiracy to assassinate the president. “Both belonged to a criminal organization that was seeking to carry out an attack on President Rajoelina as indicated by the emails, weapons and money seized by the authorities,” said state prosecutor Arsne Rabe. The plot was called Apollo 21, the prosecution said. The two persons pleaded not guilty and their defense has denounced the unfair trial with numerous procedural errors. We are really horrified by this decision, said Arlette Rafanomadio, one of Rafanoharana’s lawyers, who was contacted by phone. “We did not expect such a severe sentence because there is no strong evidence to convict our client,” she said. “We will appeal and we are studying possible applications to international bodies. Rafanoharana, a former French gendarmerie officer and graduate of the Saint-Cyr military school, was briefly Rajoelina’s adviser in 2011. Franois, also a graduate of Saint-Cyr and a retired French army colonel, had worked in Chad before arriving in Madagascar almost two years ago. Francois and Rafanoharana were partners in an investment company, Tsarafirst, which bought and sold gold. During the trial, Rafanoharana did not deny that he had imagined a way to neutralize the president’s circle, but denied that he had conspired to assassinate the president himself. “I consider it not a crime to have thought of neutralizing the mafia that harms the country and to have wanted to help a president who is a prisoner of various influences,” he told the court. Francois denied any involvement in the plot. I have never been directly or indirectly involved in such a project, he said. Other convicts include Rafanoharana’s wife, who was sentenced to five years in prison. Former Madagascar Prime Minister Victor Ramahatra was sentenced to five years probation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/madagascar-court-jails-2-frenchmen-for-plotting-failed-coup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos