Ontario announces new restrictions in response to the Omicron COVID variant





The Ontario government has announced new restrictions in response to the proliferation of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. “Throughout this pandemic, we have never faced an enemy like Omicron, given how quickly it spreads,” Prime Minister Doug Ford said in a press release Friday. We must do everything we can to slow its spread as we continue to dramatically increase our capacity to receive as many reinforcing shots as possible. Doing so is the best way to protect our hospital and intensive care units. Read more: Ontario reports 3,124 new COVID cases as daily counts continue to rise In the statement, the government announced a 50 percent capacity limit in the following indoor environments, in an effort to “reduce opportunities for close contact”: The story goes down the ad Restaurants and bars

Strip clubs

Personal care services

Physical fitness trainers

Retail and shopping malls

Areas of facilities used for sports and fitness activities, including gyms

Indoor recreational equipment

Indoor clubs

Tourist and guide services

Photography studios

The government said the restrictions do not apply to a portion of a business being used for a religious service, funeral or wedding. The number of persons allowed to sit at a table will be limited to 10. Bars, restaurants, meeting and event spaces, as well as strip clubs will be required to close at 23:00, although food will be allowed to continue. Alcohol sales will be restricted after 22:00 Patrons will be required to sit and dancing will not be allowed except by workers or performers.















Food and beverage service will not be allowed at sporting events, concerts, theaters, cinemas, casinos, gaming establishments, horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other venues, officials said.

The government also announced that the limit of indoor social gatherings is being reduced to 10 and the external limit is being reduced to 25. The new restrictions take effect Sunday at 12:01 p.m. Ontario reported 3,124 COVID cases on Friday, continuing a strong upward trend in case numbers. The number of patients in COVID intensive care units has remained relatively stable, but is generally growing slowly. Earlier this week, the province announced new measures in an effort to combat the rapidly spreading variant of Omicron, including making booster vaccines available to those aged 18+ starting Monday. Capacity limits of 50 percent were also imposed on large premises. More to come. – With files by Gabby Rodrigues

