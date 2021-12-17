BV and Ponant Complete International Polar Rescue Exercise – Cruise Industry News





The Bureau Veritas (BV) recently participated in the world’s first international search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in a remote polar region. According to a press release, BV tested and certified maritime safety equipment aboard the Ponants Le Commandant Charcot polar exploration vessel during a test voyage to the North Pole organized by the cruise line. Search-and-rescue drills were conducted to identify and address the challenges, constraints, and opportunities involved in Arctic Mass Rescue Operations (AMRO) in remote polar regions, with the goal of supporting safe navigation in polar waters. The exercise brought together teams from Russia, Greenland, Iceland, Canada, the United States and Norway. According to the press release, this international initiative included academic experts, officers and ship crews, as well as remote-related teams and headquarters management. The field exercise itself brought together a group of 67 people tasked with setting up a polar survival camp that would last for a 24-hour period on ice, among other tasks. For BV, the exercise was an ideal opportunity to test all rescue and safety equipment, especially the Ice Cube, camp kit, group survival kit, floating polar shelters and survival suits. The conclusions were very positive, according to the press release, with all equipment tested exceeding safety criteria and standards and those required by the tourism industry (IAATO and AECO). SAREX results will be shared with polar environmental experts to support a better understanding of the impact of long periods of time spent on polar ice. The results will also help the cruise ship industry and rescue centers around the world design new safety strategies and improve their understanding of the potential impacts of a crisis situation in extreme polar conditions. Being part of this important search and rescue exercise has enabled us to further understand what is at stake in polar conditions. We were pleased to be able to support Ponant with our polar expertise to help ensure safety in polar operations. Given the extreme conditions of the polar environment, safety is an absolute priority and can be a matter of life and death. Bureau Veritas continues to demonstrate its leadership on issues related to safety in polar waters, the results of the exercise have been extremely positive. This should give cruise passengers and governments more confidence in the safety of polar voyages, said Laurent Leblanc, senior vice president of Technical and Operations at the Veritas Marine & Offshore Bureau. Ponants Newbuilding Director Mathieu Petiteau said the cruise line was proud to partner with BV and a range of international partners in this historic exercise. (This exercise) raises the bar once again for maritime safety and standards in polar tourism. Safety is paramount when sailing in challenging waters surrounding the poles, and at Ponant we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our passengers and crew, as well as protecting pristine polar environments. In line with our commitment to sustainable tourism, our ship Le Commandant Charcot is powered by electricity and LNG, and is equipped with equipment and supplies that support research into polar ecosystems, Petiteau noted.

