The evolution of the international beauty queen of India

When Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, was born in Punjab in the 2000s, she had generations of Indian beauty queens before her, a handful of whom had found success on the global stage like she did when she won Miss Universe this week. It was Sushmita Sen, who took the title of Miss Universe in 1994. Aishwarya Rai secured Miss World that same year.

Women with pale skin, green eyes, long hair, and long frames were both portraits of the ideal Indian woman that was marketed by companies like Fair and Lovely over the decades.

Aishwarya Rai, in Sun City, South Africa. Patrick Durand / Sygma via Getty Images

The beauty standard for South Asian women seems to have always been stuck there, experts say, with women particularly experiencing routine color-based discrimination. But a new set of actors and models could mean a slow but significant change. Brown-skinned girls like Sandhu are being seen more often in the spotlight. She says she sees an oppressive standard, applied for generations by colonialism and casteism, rising slowly.

So many young women around the world have broken down stereotypes about color, about physical attributes, Sandhu told NBC Asian America. And I hope I am breaking one of the stereotypes in my community about brown girls.

The politics and economy of Indian beauty

Contests in India began as early as the 1940s, and the first Miss India was crowned in 1947, the year British colonialism ended. The group of competitors in that era looked significantly different than now. With minimal makeup, traditional Indian clothing and cat eyes drawn by kohl, they represented an ideal of the era of famous Indian supermodels.

The first Miss India to win the international stage was Reita Faria, who took Miss World in 1966. Faria did not even conform to modern beauty conventions, with medium brown skin and thick, dark hair dressed in a beehive.

Reita Faria, Miss India, was crowned Miss World 1966. Mirrorpix / Getty Images

The British occupation further strengthened the preference for lighter skin, born of caste hierarchies over hundreds of years. Open skin was the dominant skin, said Harleen Singh, associate professor of women’s studies and South Asian literature at Brandeis University. But what marked another noticeable change in the way Indian women began to see themselves was the globalization of the cosmetics industry in the 1980s and ’90s. And the change was reflected in the Indian spectacle.

With the opening of the Indian economy in 1991 and the entry of international cosmetics and fashion brands into the country, there is also a kind of flattening of beauty around the world, Singh said. It was no coincidence that in the final round of the Miss Universe pageant, everyone was wearing ball gowns.

Westernization and beauty marketing also began to permeate Indian cosmetics companies, with the country’s first supermodels emerging on their own. Bollywood open-skinned actresses in this era set the standard for how women aspired to look.

Along with this new market for cosmetics, 1994 gains by Sen and Rai began an increase in the number of Indian competitors winning in international competitions.

Is it a coincidence that before 1991, there were no beautiful women in India, Singh said. Her economy is completely intertwined with beauty standards.

Colorization and flattening of beauty

The year 2000 saw another double victory for India in Miss World and Miss Universe. The first title was claimed by Bihari actress Priyanka Chopra, and the other by Lara Dutta, who is Punjabi and Anglo Indian, a term for the white descendants of British colonizers.

Sandhu says the brown-skinned Chopra was one of her inspirations when she grew up, but she never imagined achieving the same level of success one day.

I remember learning about Priyanka Chopra, she said. I realized she is a great actress and is doing wonders [things]. … I never knew what Miss World was, what Miss Universe was.

Sandu says the competition allowed him to explore activism and become a role model. Singh, who shares a hometown with the model, says she feels the joy of her victory on a personal level. But she can not deny how international competitions still tend to cater to Western standards.

Sushmita Sen after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994 in Manila, Philippines. Romeo Gacad / AFP via Getty Images

After all this cultural brouhaha about the countries of the peoples and their different languages, in the end we had all these women with long hair, dressed in dresses and decorated in a special way in terms of makeup and appearance, he said she.

She also noted that there still seems to be no room for a dark-skinned Indian woman to reach that level. An example, she said, is the international reception of a diverse beauty queen Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri.

Racist and colorist posts about Davulur came from all over the world after her victory. Many wondered how an Indian-American woman could represent the US. Others said she was too dark to be a conventional Indian beauty queen.

Many people noted that it was very dark and it did not represent India, Singh said. She was too dark to be Miss India, but she was wonderful enough to be Miss USA.

A changing standard

Both Sandhu and Singh say they see change on the horizon. Hopefully it is an opening, they say, for dark-skinned women to enter the mainstream.

In the last 10 to 15 years, more women reflecting brown women and brown skin have come to the fore, she said.

Although Sandhu is not dark-skinned, she says she never grew up imagining herself as a beauty queen. She took the time to find the confidence to participate in her first beauty contest at the age of 17 years. Patriarchal standards forbid women of all skin colors, she said, and that’s what she wants to dedicate her life to breaking down.

Everyone is embarrassed, be it the most beautiful, brown, if you have dark skin, we are all shading. This is because they have the belief that a beauty contest is only about a beautiful look. It all has to do with having a special skin. But now, I think people are changing their perspective.

Miss India Priyanka Chopra smiles after winning Miss World at the Millennium Dome in London on November 30, 2000. Adam Butler / EP

There is a way to go, Singh said. She still does not think that the beauty industry creates space for women who do not meet certain guidelines, even beyond skin tone.

What is a beautiful woman? she said. The fixation we had on open skin, special height parameters, bodies. Have we had anyone who does not fit into this precise and cutting-edge image of cookies what good figures we are talking about?

But standards change, she said, and they reflect more money and power than anything else.

The idea of ​​beauty is so interesting, Singh said. What seems beautiful to us as individuals cannot be codified or classified. But we have to accept the fact that as communities, as cultures and as markets, we have a vision of beauty, which greatly flattens the individual.

Sandhu says that for large-scale change to occur, it is important for young women to push against norms in their communities.

You have your voice, she said. Talk about yourself.



