Undergrad receives Edward Guiliano Global Scholarship to support Research Project





Ritika Pabari 22, a dual degree in psychology and business, has received Edward Guiliano Global Fellowship, which offers students the opportunity to have a truly enriching educational transformational experience by broadening their perspectives as they engage with the world beyond Stony Brook University and their local communities. Pabari will conduct research on how the motives of coercion for prosocial spending may be more or less closely related to well-being in collectivist cultures as opposed to individualist cultures. Funding will allow him to travel to San Francisco, CA, where he will examine individuals with collectivist cultural backgrounds. Part of the prize will be used to recruit entities from the San Francisco community. Pabari will then combine this sample with a sample collected at Stony Brook to test whether the culture moderates the link between obligation motives and well-being. I’m excited to advise Ritica and its research, said Peter Caprariello, associate professor of marketing at Stony Brook University Business College. Recent studies have shown that giving to others because of a sense of duty or obligation is less rewarding than giving to others out of genuine concern for their well-being or circumstances. But we do not yet know if this pattern is generalized across cultures. In cultures like the United States, where premiums are placed on independence, free thought, and individuality, coercion-driven actions can seem transactional and burdensome. But in more collective cultures, which value social harmony, social tasks, and social roles, the same motive can feel authentic and intentional. Addressing this hypothesis should be an exciting and influential endeavor, especially for a young and growing researcher! Pabari proposed this study as an independent research project. She is also completing a high honors thesis with her faculty mentor Jiyin Cao, associate professor of management at Stony Brook College of Business. Pabari wants to pursue a career in research and academia and is applying to doctoral programs in organizational behavior for fall 2022. Related Posts

