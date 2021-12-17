Canada will re-tighten border measures as it prepares for Omicron





Earlier this week, the federal government advised against non-essential travel abroad amid a strong resurgence of Covid cases. This is difficult psychologically and mentally, but we Canucks have gone through this [before], said on Friday Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos. We have reached this point, now is not the time to give up. Duclos said he and his G-7 counterparts on Thursday discussed the possibility of the world experiencing a perfect storm in the coming weeks. The ingredients, he said, would include an increase that sends many more people to hospitals combined with a huge acceleration in the number of infected healthcare workers. It is a perfect storm that we must absolutely avoid, he said. Travel update: Duclos also announced Friday that Canada is lifting travel bans for people returning from 10 African countries, including South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatin, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt. The change will take place on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. While we acknowledge that this initial emergency measure created controversy, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow Omicron’s arrival in Canada in a time of uncertainty, Duclos said. Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary. US border: Just over two weeks ago, Canada stopped requiring molecular tests before arrival from departing and returning travelers within 72 hours. Border communities and business groups had pushed for change to maintain border fluency. Many expressed concern that the price of approximately C $ 200 per test would impede cross-border travel to the US and harm businesses. Covid Status in Canada: Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief physician, told the same press conference that about 350 cases of Omicron have been reported nationwide. The number is expected to grow rapidly. She warned that the impending revival, which could roll at an unprecedented pace, has the potential to defeat Canada’s already tense and fragile healthcare system. As a deeply exhausted healthcare workforce faces a potential crisis in the coming weeks, I urge Canadians across the country to please carefully consider and adjust your vacation plans to minimize risks and to maximize layers and quality of protection for you and yours, Tam said. Tam also urged Canadians to take their Covid booster vaccines and, for many, complete their first two-dose series. She noted that 7 million people in Canada, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, have not yet received the first or second vaccine. What to expect next: Duclos said Canada is moving fast to increase its testing capacity at its airports and land borders with the US. In general, he said he expects the authorities to continue to adjust their response as the situation develops. I believe Canadians have seen how quickly evolution around Omicron can change, he said.

