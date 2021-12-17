Long queues like fast COVID-19 tests are now available to all Albertans





The Albertans were greeted in long lines Friday morning as the COVID-19 rapid test kits became available to the general public. As of 9:15 a.m., Alberta Health Services posted on Twitter that testing sites in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale had run out of kits. AHS assured residents that more will be available next week. Read more: Alberta makes ‘very modest’ changes to the COVID-19 collection rules before the holidays The AHS page at Gibbons also ended before 12:30 p.m. A full list of complete sites is available at government website.















1:58

COVID-19: Alberta hoping reinforcements and rapid tests will provide key defense





COVID-19: Alberta hoping reinforcements and rapid tests will provide key defense

Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced a small change in holiday restrictions on Wednesday and also announced that any Albertan with an Alberta health care card can get a quick test bag. The kit includes five tests and is designed to be used every 72 hours. The story goes down the ad















1:36

Alberta facilitates COVID-19 rules in time for Christmas





Alberta facilitates COVID-19 rules in time for Christmas

Albertans can get a new set for free every two weeks. “Definitely a highlight of the announcement,” said Dr. Joe Vipond, a Calgary ER physician, on Wednesday. “Omicron is a beast so we really have to be on top of that.” A formation for rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits outside a pharmacy in Calgary, Alta. on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Global News

With this new tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, many are now wondering how and when these tests should be used? The story goes down the ad When to perform a quick test These tests should be used wisely as part of a comprehensive series of safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, Vipond said. “If you’re taking five every two weeks, and you can actually do it, one option is to just test yourself regularly and make sure that when you take COVID, you catch it early in that asymptomatic stage,” he said.















3:11

Free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will be made available at hundreds of locations in Alberta: Kenney





Free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will be made available at hundreds of locations in Alberta: Kenney

You can also use it if you feel early symptoms like a sniff or a tickle in the back of your throat. Trends Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

Canada reintroduces PCR test for any length of overseas trip between Omicron The story goes down the ad “For the last two years I always seem to be, ‘Is this COVID? Is this a scratch on the back of my throat? ‘ What ‘s going on there?’ “So this is another use,” he said. Read more: Omicron and social gatherings. Here are 4 questions you need to ask before you go The regular end use that Vipond would recommend is for any close contact. “So let’s say a child … is exposed to someone with COVID in their class, everyone in that class needs to be tested serially for the next week or so, so that we can we catch those asymptomatic early people. “















4:29

It was an overwhelming, emotional day: Alberta 1st nurse receiving COVID-19 vaccine looks back on last year





It was an overwhelming, emotional day: Alberta 1st nurse receiving COVID-19 vaccine looks back on last year

If used as a precursor to private indoor gatherings, Vipond warns that these tests should be used immediately beforehand. “When I say it right away, it could not have been 24 hours or 36 hours or 72 hours before. “It really takes 15 minutes before you enter that space,” he said. “We’ve seen cases where people have been tested the day before and still become that zero patient, spreading it to a super-spreading event.” The story goes down the ad Read more: Omicron fears force Canadian businesses to prepare for the worst, another deadlock Vipond said announcing rapid tests and continuing the province to open up more availability for reinforcing shots are “excellent moves” by the government, but urged Albertans to be careful not to rely too heavily on these tests. Even if a negative result is obtained, Albertans must continue to follow all public health guidelines in the country, the government said. Read more: Rapid COVID-19 tests are not always accurate. But they are still useful, experts say















1:58

COVID-19: Alberta hoping reinforcements and rapid tests will provide key defense





COVID-19: Alberta hoping reinforcements and rapid tests will provide key defense

How to use a quick test for COVID-19 Each set will contain five tests because it takes time for enough protein to be detected by a rapid test after being exposed to COVID-19. The story goes down the ad Albertans should perform rapid tests twice a week for two weeks as long as you are asymptomatic. The tests can be used for people aged 14 and over and adults can perform them on children from two to 13 years old. Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant According to a video on on the provincial website, follow these steps to perform a quick test for COVID-19: All test materials should be at room temperature before starting.

Open the bag and place the test tape (device that will read if you have COVID-19) on a clean, flat surface.

Add the extraction buffer fluid to a test tube. For a one-bottle test kit, add 10 drops. For single-use ampoule test kits, add the full ampoule.

Inflate the nose and then remove the tampon from the package, being careful not to touch the tip with anything.

Turn your head back and insert the tampon at least half an inch inside your nostril and wipe for at least five seconds. Next, squeeze the nostril against the swab and rotate the tip of the swab for at least five seconds. If you perform the test on a child, insert the tampon only 1.5 centimeters and not more than two centimeters.

Repeat the procedure in the next nostril with the same swab.

Tilt the tube with the extraction fluid and insert the tampon, dipping the entire swab head into the solution.

Mix well and squeeze the head of the swab 10-15 times by tightening the tube against the swab.

Place the tube back in the tube holder and, using a timer, let the solution stand for two minutes.

Squeeze as much juice as possible from the swab by squeezing the tube and safely discard the tampon.

Place the provided nozzle in the tube and pour three drops of the solution into the sample well on the test cassette (point marked S).

Set a timer for 15 minutes.

A positive result will indicate two lines: one line in the control region (point marked C) and any visible line in the test region (point marked T). Even a faint line in the test area should be considered a positive result.

A negative result indicates a line only in the control region and no visible line in the test region.

If there is no row in the control region, the result is invalid. In the event of an invalid test, the test must be discarded and performed again. If the problem persists, discontinue use and contact the agency where you received your kit.

A way to save time is required for the test, but is not provided in full. The story goes down the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8457095/alberta-covid-19-rapid-tests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos