IAEA chief suspects Iran surveillance camera footage has disappeared





Tehran has not allowed the agency to return to the workshop for months

The agreement was reached on Wednesday to end the stalemate

That deal did not cover the issue of missing footage

“It’s very strange that it disappears,” says Grossi VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) – The United Nations nuclear watchdog has doubts that footage from an surveillance camera at an Iranian centrifuge workshop has disappeared after a notorious attack there in June, even though Iran did not produce it, he said. head of agency. Friday. The issue was not addressed by an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday to allow the IAEA to reinstall cameras at the Karaj plant that Iran removed after the apparent attack, which Tehran blames Israel. of deal should end a monthly stalemate over IAEA access there. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register One of the four IAEA cameras in Karaj was destroyed in the June incident. Iran removed all four cameras and told the IAEA, but the destroyed camera data storage device was not included. The IAEA and Western powers have sought explanations from Iran, without success so far. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi attends a press conference during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, September 13, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger Read more “We have doubts about that and that’s why we’re asking, ‘Where is it?'” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference when asked if it was credible that the footage had simply disappeared. “I hope they will come up with an answer because it is very strange that it disappears.” The Karaj deal avoided a diplomatic escalation that threatened to disrupt broader talks on rescuing Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal. The cameras are intended to verify that Iran is not secretly extracting parts for the uranium enrichment centrifuges produced there, but the footage will remain sealed in Iran, so the IAEA cannot view it at this time, as has happened on several occasions. locations since February. The IAEA has not been able to verify whether Karaj has resumed operation, but Grossi said it “would be a logical conclusion” that the advanced centrifuges recently installed at Fordow, a site buried inside a mountain, came from there. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Francois Murphy; Edited by Kevin Liffey and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iaea-chief-has-doubts-that-iran-surveillance-cameras-footage-vanished-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos