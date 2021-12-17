Boom Sustainability Summit Eyes Future Paths





The Boom Supersonic recently brought together airlines, engine manufacturers and other leaders in the travel industry to discuss innovation and sustainability action. Held over two and a half days in Lake Tahoe, the Net Good Summit drew 50 executives from companies such as American Express, Japan Airlines, Rolls-Royce and United Airlines to discuss the future of sustainable travel. “We started the Net Good Summit out of belief in the benefits of travel not only for people but also for the planet,” said Boom president Kathy Savitt. “Sustainability is essential to our business and we understand the role that cross-sectoral cooperation can play in solving the broader challenge of making travel sustainable.” Speakers brought stories on aviation, electric vehicles, clean energy, sustainable fuels, tourism boards and nonprofit sustainability organizations, and the event covered decarbonisation transport, enabling technologies, sustainability governance, and responsible tourism. Boom, who is developing an Overture supersonic aircraft that will be able to run entirely on sustainable fuel, said some lessons emerged from the discussions, including the need to ensure that there is a culture that emphasizes the importance of sustainability and that people are key to bringing about meaningful change. Discussions also focused on customers’ desire to travel responsibly and the industry’s ability to accelerate the adoption of clean and renewable energy. “Sustainability will not be solved by the travel industry alone. It’s going to be a mix of travel industry, legislation, governance and investors that all come together in a reasonable way to try and solve systemic problems, “said Mark Stevenson, a futurist, author and entrepreneur who spoke at the summit. Encouraged by the event, Boom has begun planning for a second summit in 2022. Summits are among a series of actions Boom is taking to pave its sustainable path. Last year, it signed the Amazon Climate Oath and noted that United Airlines has committed to operating its own fleet of up to 50 zero-carbon Overture aircraft.

