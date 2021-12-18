Nova Scotia reports 394 new cases of COVID-19, 7 people in hospital

Nova Scotia announced 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

The province said there were 295 new cases in the central area, 54 in the eastern area, 27 in the northern area and 18 cases in the western area.

Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston said during a conference for COVID-19 that the “large volume” of new cases is putting pressure on Public Health as he tries to keep up with the tests.

“If you are positive, inform your close contacts,” he said. “So far, the symptoms seem less severe, but it ‘s COVID anyway.”

He said older people or people with compromised immunity may experience worse symptoms.

“Think about what will happen if things change and people start being hospitalized,” Houston added.

Grant for businesses

Houston said the recent restrictions imposed by his government will hurt businesses, so the government will offer a sector-effective support program, which will give those businesses a one-time grant of $ 2,500 to $ 7,500.

Houston said St. Louis University. Francis Xavier and the student union were each fined $ 11,622.50 for failing to follow the rules of camouflage at his event.

A spokesman for St. FX confirmed in a statement that tickets had been issued.

“Our current focus remains on supporting our students and the community through this explosion. We will investigate operational issues in the coming weeks,” said Cindy MacKenzie.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s health chief medical officer, said that when vaccinated people get COVID-19, protection means they experience milder symptoms.

“Thankfully, what we are seeing so far, and elsewhere in Canada, is a relatively mild disease,” Strang said. “We have only had two new hospitalizations, despite the high number of cases.”

Strang said Nova Scotia is fully booked for vaccination meetings in December and he expects to see more openings in January.

He said people in their 50s may be able to make a third hit in January.

“It really’s important to make sure every age group has a reasonable time to be immunized, starting with those who are most at risk,” Strang said. “We have a lot of capacity to immunize people and we have a lot of vaccines.”

Strang said there is a “ripple effect” when people test positive and should be isolated and not go to work or the community, even if they are not very ill.

“We need to focus more on serious illnesses and less on the total number of cases and infections,” Strang said.

Nova Scotia on Thursday announced 287 new cases of COVID-19.

It was the seventh day in a row that the province has announced more than 100 new infections.

The previous highest daily number of cases was 227 new infections on May 7th.

In light of the jump in cases, the province has imposed tougher restrictions on rallies and businesses starting Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staff challenges, some of which are temporarily closed due to positive employee testing.

The QEII Center for Health Sciences said Friday it would postpone some non-emergency surgeries starting Monday.

“We’re sorry we have to reduce every service. However, Nova Scotia Health, like many other employers, is facing a rapidly growing number of staff who have to stay out of the workplace due to exposure, while demand for care remains high, “Nova Scotia Health. said in a press release.

Patients affected by the decision will be contacted by their surgeon.

Last day of school now Friday

On Wednesday, the province announced that the last day of public school hours for the year will be Friday due to the impact of the growing number of COVID-19 cases on staff levels and the number of students attending classes. Students were expected to stay in the classroom until December 21st.

The province added 16 more school exhibits on Friday:

Evangeline High School in New Minas.

Hants East Rural High School in Milford.

Atlantic Terence Bay Elementary Memorial in Shad Bay.

Bay View High School in Upper Tantalone.

Cavalier Drive School in Lower Sackville.

Charles P. Allen Senior at Bedford.

Citadel High School in Halifax

South Dartmouth Academy in Dartmouth.

Hammonds Plateaus Consolidated in the Hammonds Plains.

Madeline Symonds High School in the Hammonds Plains.

Millwood Elementary School in Middle Sackville.

Prospect Elementary Road to Hatchet Lake.

Sackville High in Lower Sackville.

Antigonish Educational Center in Antigonish.

St.Andrew Junior School in Antigonish.

Strait Area Education and Recreation Center (SAERC) in Port Hawkesbury

