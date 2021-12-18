MIDDLEBURY, Vt. Middlebury has named the recipients of the Virtue Family Extraordinary Service Awards 2021, which are awarded annually to faculty and staff.

This year, five recipients were selected in recognition of the many and varied contributions of faculty and staff in Middlebury as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The recipients of the Virtue Family Extraordinary Service Award 2021 are:

Pam Berenbaum, Director of the Global Health Program and Professor of Global Health Practice

Phil Cyr, sluggage, reception and transport room coordinator and site attendant, Facility services

Jennifer Erwin, ddirector, Event Management

Barbara McCall, executive director, Center for Health and Wellness

David Wick, aAssociate Professor and Program Leader, International Education Management Program, Middlebury Institute for International Studies

Clockwise from top left: Pam Berenbaum, Barbara McCall, David Wick, Jennifer Erwin,Phil Cyr

“These individuals have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to our students through their work and continue to do so at a time when the pandemic brings new challenges,” said Middlebury President Laurie Patton. “They acknowledge that so many factors have a strong influence on a Middlebury student’s experience and education.”

Founded in 2017 by Ted ’82 and Dani Shaw Virtue ’82, P’10, ’15, the award traditionally recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond their normal professional responsibilities to support and connect with students in ways that build a more engaged and inclusive Middlebury community. Each year, faculty, staff, and students of the College, Institute, Language Schools, Overseas Schools, Bread School for English, and Bread Writers’ Conferences are encouraged to submit nominations for this award. A faculty and staff committee reviewed 38 nominations.



Below is additional information for each of the recipients:

Pam Berenbaum, director of the Global Health Program and professor of global health practice, began teaching at Middlebury College in 2010. The denominators noticed this it has attracted a large number of students to the program through its attractive teaching, mentoring and dedication. She has also been in constant contact with community partners about her classes. One student who worked on a project to explain local health needs said, “It was really rewarding to be able to discover so much about Addison County, from the work that different organizations do to the way COVID has impacted the community.” Student nominators also said it provides space for students to be heard, checks to see how they are doing and creates a welcoming learning environment. Some noted her many roles on campus and in the community, including as a member of the Experimental Learning Centers steering team, faculty advisor to GlobeMed and Amnesty International chapters, and her nearly 10 years on board local nonprofit WomenSafe.



Phil Cyr, who joined the College in 2000, is the warehouse, the reception and transport coordinator, and the site attendant. The student nominees, some of whom have worked with him in the post office, consistently praised his unwavering friendship and optimism, his extraordinary dedication to his work, and his willingness to take the time to help, even if it would means staying up late. A nominee and member of the women’s ice hockey team said: “Phil has fully enhanced my athletic experience here at Midd. He treats us like professional athletes and acknowledges the work we have done in our sport, returning the same job. tireless in the way it holds. our clean and beautiful rink. ” Another noted, “He has influenced my life and my teammates in life more than he would ever know” and called his work “extraordinary”. The students also expressed appreciation for Phil’s efforts to always ask how their day is going and to keep in touch with them and their teammates during difficult times since the onset of the pandemic.



Jennifer Erwin, director of Event Management, has worked in Middlebury since 2014. A denominator noted this Jen has been the workhorse bbehind the scenes of almost every aspect of COVID-related work in Middlebury, however she has never sought recognition. The denominators noted that in 2020 Jen with patience, diligence, flexibility and characteristic energytook on the new management role of Middlebury COVID-19 testing program, which occasionally required the appointment and organization of a staff of over 55 persons and the coordination of up to 2400 tests per day. She did all this while still serving as Director of Event Management, a job that was immediately complicated during the pandemic as careful planning and execution was required for any kind of event on campus. Always student-centered, Jen found ways to deliver many student events and provide a vibrant and safe on-campus experience, including a reorganized and successful university start in May 2021, with six simultaneous outdoor and broadcast environments. for audiences worldwide.

Barbara McCall, The executive director of the Center for Health and Wellness, joined Middlebury staff at 2013. with sensitivity and authenticity, it has made Middlebury a safer and healthier place for students and the campus community. Barbara has strengthened the health and wellness center and her team’s approach to meeting the needs of students during difficult times by expanding services and increasing students’ access to physical and mental health care, including more access to colored counselors through MiddTelehealth. One denominator called this development “a total change of game” because the larger services support all students, especially students of color. While Barbara’s work with the Green Dot program has helped normalize conversations about sex, consent, and relationships, she has also helped students who have been affected by sexual assault, harassment, dating, and relationship violence through her efforts with MiddSafe, now part of integral. part of the Middlebury support network for students in crisis.

David Wick, a Associate Professor and Program Manager of the International Education Management Program (IEM), arrived at IInstitute in 2014. A denominator praised David’s commitment to his students and his tireless work, especially last year during the pandemic when all courses at the Institute were fully online. During that time, he created a high quality online educational experience for his students. He also agreed to give French courses when he needed faculty; took over the course of Professor Emeritus Edgard Coly after his sudden death and helped the students suffering his loss; and served on the Institute’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Task Force as a faculty representative. David’s colleagues have consistently recognized him for his accomplishments as a faculty member and have nominated him on numerous boards and committees and for the Faculty Excellence Award, the Institute’s highest award for teaching. David is also known for his passion, willingness to listen, and his constant interest in improving pedagogy and practice.

