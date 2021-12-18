Terminal C of Orlando International Airport was declared open for business until July 2022





delivery of Terminal C via OIA / MCO Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that Terminal C should be open to passengers by July 2022. of southern terminals, which is estimated to cost more than $ 2 billion, is 87 percent complete. An additional 10 million passengers will be able to pass through the 15 new gates of the terminal, capable of accommodating up to 20 aircraft. Other promised upgrades include fully automated TSA security checkpoints and RFID baggage tracking Construction of MCO Terminal C began in 2017. The estimated timeline issued by the Orlando Grand Aviation Authority is below. February 28, 2022 Temporary Occupation Certificate (TCO)

The City of Orlando issues a TCO when key life safety systems are accepted for critical areas

May 1, 2022 Essential Conclusion

The program is essentially complete when it is ready for its intended operation

The program is essentially complete when it is ready for its intended operation

The program is essentially complete when it is ready for its intended operation Operational Readiness May-July 2022

Transition from construction to operation: Familiarizing people with the building / systems and testing processes / procedures to ensure a successful opening

July 2022 Commencement of Operations

