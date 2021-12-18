The first generation international student earns her doctorate in applied mathematics, being employed as an AI scientist

Editor’s note:This story is part of a series of profiles of outstanding fall 2021 graduates.

Zhimin Penny Wu graduates this week with a PhD in applied mathematics from School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences.



The Wus dissertation, Data Assimilation, and Quantification of Uncertainty with Reduced Order Models, uses data assimilation to model the North Polar vortex and uses the same mathematical approach to model prostate cancer treatments.

Data assimilation is routinely used in numerical weather forecasting. As a rough example of the process, assume that the forecast at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport requires a temperature of 75 F at 3 p.m. the weather model should be updated with the current temperature.

The same process should be done at all other weather stations. However, the weather model should follow the atmosphere upwards and we do not have temperature measurements at 1000 feet, 2000 feet, 3000 feet, etc. over Sky Harbor airport at 3pm to compare to the weather model. We need a mathematical approach to make educated assumptions about how to update model temperatures at those altitudes, given that they too are probably very nice.

Penny’s research applied this mathematical approach to a model of the North Pole vortex that you might think of as part of the flow of aircraft, he said. Eric Kostelich, Chair professor of mathematics and co-chair of the Wus committee. When the whirlwind surrounds the Arctic, then the polar regions are very cold and the weather in the US, Europe and southern Canada is mild. But the vortex can start to twist and different lobes can sink south. When this happens, there are outbreaks of very cold weather at medium latitudes, but temperatures in the Arctic can be relatively mild. The model Penny worked on suggests that the vortex may enter ‘swinging modes’ during some winter seasons and not others. Penny’s work compared data from the results of different models as a cross-check.

Wu also applied data assimilation methods to a mathematical model of prostate cancer under treatment. Although this model has nothing to do with the weather, the same mathematical approach can be applied to compare clinical measurements with the model result to update the model and hopefully produce improved predictions of how patients will be after a few months. Wu pointed out that some of the models previously published in the literature could be trained in order to ensure excellent consistency with patients’ historical records, but the excellent agreement was not a guarantee of good predictions, and her work explained some of the reasons why it is so.

Wu grew up in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province Chinas, best known for being home to giant pandas. Her parents only finished high school, but they attached great importance to higher education and supported their daughter in every aspect to get a good education.

I remember my mom teaching me multiplication tables and asking me to recite them at age 5, Wu said. From the second grade I had to take English lessons from American teachers outside of school, even though English was already taught in school as a subject. They always told me that good education can change my life and the world, so they set high standards for me.

Wu did not like school at the time and instead skipped classes and went out with friends without notifying her parents. She had no siblings and all her friends and family stayed in her hometown in China; no one has lived in another country. Wu had different plans.

She traveled to America to attend Houghton College, a junior liberal arts college in New York.

“Since my childhood, I liked logic and discovering world models using mathematics as a language or tool, but I always felt I was not smart enough to study mathematics as a degree,” Wu said. For a long time in college, I did not think about doing math at all.

She started college as an accounting degree. To meet a general educational requirement, she took her first grade of arithmetic. It turned out to be a positive experience, thanks to her excellent math professor.

She showed so much care for individual students in her classroom and always opened the door of her office to allow us to ask any questions about math or personal life and career goals, Wu said. She helped me really understand and appreciate the meaning of math symbols during her working hours and I rediscovered my passion and love for math after that semester. She also told me about possible careers for math majors and strongly encouraged me to pursue a career that I enjoyed, so I eventually decided to follow my heart to move on to math.

As a master in mathematics, Wu participated in a research experience for students at NIMBios during her final year of college. The director of NIMBios was Suzanne Lenhart, a talented applied mathematician specializing in the biology of mathematics.

She recommended me to go to postgraduate school and gave me a list of schools with good doctoral programs in applied mathematics and ASU was one of them. I searched the faculty on the schools website and found the expertise of my advisors interesting to me, which prompted me to apply and contact Eric Kostelich before I decided to come, Wu said.

She also decided to spend a year difference before starting postgraduate school, which was much needed and helped her recharge and feel ready to go to postgraduate school.

As a first-generation woman and student, Wu found it hard to feel like she belonged to the general math community. She did not feel understood or appreciated for long at the beginning of high school. Things improved when she began to form a study group with her classmates and fellow teaching assistants.

We shared worries and burdens and helped each other whenever we could, Wu said. We built a large support system with other graduate students during the first two years of the doctorate. They were my study group and together we did a lot of homework and exam preparation.

But then everyone went in different research directions and the pandemic happened. This made the last two years of high school the most difficult.

Penny completed the paper on prostate cancer in late 2019 and most of her research was conducted remotely afterwards due to the pandemic. It was a very stressful time for many of our graduate students, Kostelich said. Remote jams and classes add to the usual search stresses, many initial ideas do not work, someone’s computer codes do not work properly and error correction is difficult, and of course the thesis has to be written.

During graduate school, Wu became involved with him ASUs Chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM), was a member of the Chinese Graduate Student Advisory Group and was appointed as one of the College Student Leaders during the ASU’s return celebration.

Penny is very interested in improving opportunities for women in the STEM fields. She served as president of ASU’s AWM chapter and in that role experienced some of the successes and challenges of being in a leadership position, Kostelich said.

What I liked most about the doctoral program at ASU is that we have a large department which means there are plenty of opportunities for research projects and professional connections within the program, Wu said. I feel like I can explore so many different areas of math within the same department.

Some older graduate students served as coaches or mentors to help Wu understand her career path. She also had a great mentoring from her doctoral committee in Kostelich, Mohamed Moustaoui, Chris Jones from UNC-Chapel Hill, Malena SpanishAND Rodrigo dish.

They all gave me a lot of great opportunities inside and outside ASU to help me broaden my horizons to be successful, she said.

Wu decided to look for a path in industry rather than academia, and this included passing challenging technical interviews for positions as a data scientist or the like.

I felt that Penny could underestimate her strengths and contributions too. We talked about how to answer questions about her research by highlighting her original contributions without exaggeration and in ways that would relate to potential job responsibilities, Kostelich said.