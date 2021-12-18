Seven OHIO students receive the Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad during 2022







Josie Mitchell

Josie Mitchell, a graduate of Environmental Geology from the College of Arts and Sciences, stands on top of Mount Slur in Akureyri, Iceland during her overseas study program of the summer 2021 “Renewable Energy, Technology and Economics”. She was a 2019-2020 Gilman Prize winner. Seven Ohio State University undergraduate students received the Gilman Scholarship to study abroad in 2022. Congratulations to our Gilman applicants for their work this term, Christopher Lewis, director of National Competitive Price Office, tha. Due to the pandemic, the pursuit of many students for international opportunities has been suspended. To me, these researchers represent the hope that more Bobcat will emerge in the world as ambassadors and intercultural students. The U.S. Department of State International Scholarship Benjamin A. Gilman is a grant program that enables undergraduate students to study or practice abroad, gaining critical skills for national security and economic competitiveness. It is open to Pell Grant recipients, with the goal of expanding the number and diversity of Americans studying abroad. These Gilman awards represent the competitive excellence of OHIO student applicants. The following students received the Gilman Scholarship: Alison Mingus (Spain, summer 2022, $ 4,500)

Tiago E. Nunez (Spain, summer 2022, $ 4,500)

Nia Dumas (Spain, Spring 2022, $ 4,500)

Dylan J. Reines (Italy, summer 2022, $ 4000)

Angelia N. Bailey (Italy, Spring 2022, $ 4,500)

Jenna R. Reitz (Ireland, summer 2022, $ 4,500)

Raijai M. Franklin (South Korea, summer 2022, $ 4,000) Catherine Marshall, director of the Office of Global Opportunities, is currently serving as National Adviser to Ambassador Gilman, raising the profile of the Gilman Program, providing higher education perspectives on the Gilman Program, and providing guidance to colleagues in higher education seeking to increase Gilman’s participation in their institutions. “I have supported OHIO students applying for Gilman for almost the entire 20-year history in my capacity to become an overseas study advisor certification for the program. Supporting students as they identify the program, develop their statement of purpose and subsequent projects, identifying additional sources of funding and then realizing a study experience abroad.the main point of my career, Marshall said. In addition to the Gilman Scholarship, the Office of Global Opportunities also facilitated The first passport grant, which funds the costs associated with obtaining a U.S. adult passport for the first time for 150 students. First- and second-year students and Pell Grant beneficiaries were given priority in reviewing submission, encouraging and supporting access to global mobility for all Bobcat universities. Tiago Nunez, a freshman in the Music Production and Recording Industry program, is a newly awarded Gilman Scholarship recipient and a First Passport Grant winner. He is a first-generation Bobcat and a first-generation Latin American, with families originally from Argentina. I have worked hard to apply in many opportunities to make studying abroad a reality. I want to dive abroad into cultures that will improve my Spanish, so I’m very well prepared to pursue the production of Latin Music, which is my passion. I did not even know I got Gilman yet, but I applied for the First Passport Grant because only a passport can open up so many opportunities in the future. I decided to start as soon as I could, with every opportunity OHIO offers me, Nunez said. The Gilman Scholarship is open to U.S. undergraduate students at a two- or four-year college or university who receive a Pell Grant to participate in study programs and internships abroad worldwide. Students interested in learning more about the Gilman Scholarship are encouraged to contact Office of Global Opportunities.

