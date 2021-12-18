The International Committee on Sustainability Standards appoints the chairperson





Emmanuel Faber was appointed Chairman of the Board of International Sustainability Standards by the IFRS Foundation, effective January 1, 2022. His appointment follows the announcement made at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 (COP26) in November on the establishment of the ISSB as a consolidation of the Climate Detection Standards Board and the IFRS Foundation Values ​​Reporting Foundation. A former board chairman and CEO at Danone, Faber has defended the importance of sustainability information to investors and led the food company to add innovation to help investors and lenders better understand sustainability factors in assessing the value of enterprise. Emmanuel Faber The ISSB will develop Sustainability Disclosure Standards under IFRSs as a global basis for disclosure requirements to provide investors with high quality, globally comparable sustainability information, and will work closely with the IASB to ensure compliance with IFRS Accounting Standards and IFRSs. Emmanuel Faber has been a long-term supporter of companies that incorporate sustainability issues into their strategy and market reporting, IFRS Foundation Trustees chairman Erkki Liikanen said in a statement. His global leadership skills and impetus make him the ideal inaugural ISSB leader to lead the development of standards to meet investors’ demands for climate-related information and other sustainability issues. Faber has lived and held senior management positions on four continents and has founded and chaired several international organizations and initiatives, including the One Planet Business for Biodiversity coalition and the G7 Business for Inclusive Growth coalition. Investors are looking for high quality and globally comparable sustainability information to make informed investment decisions. The ISSB represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet this need in a rapidly changing world where climate in particular will bring major change in the coming years, Faber said in a statement. We need to move diligently and build the momentum that results from the formation of the ISSB at COP26. I am excited about the opportunity to work with stakeholders worldwide in developing ESG standards that inform global capital allocation, market prices and capital cost, working together with the IASB. Trustees will soon call for nominations for the remaining ISSB members, with the aim of achieving diversity in representation experience and professionalism, and will announce the appointments of deputy chairpersons and senior staff members. Congratulations to Emmanuel on his appointment. I look forward to working closely with him and his board to serve investors’ information needs, IASB Chairman Andreas Barckow said in a statement. Faber’s appointment, which is for an initial three-year term, is supported by the IFRS Foundation Monitoring Board, which oversees various aspects of the IFRS Foundation governance. I congratulate Mr. Faber on his appointment to the ISSB, “said Eelco van der Enden, who will take up the post as CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative on January 1.” It is very encouraging that an influential and well-known voice of the business will lead the work of IFRSs to develop these investor-focused sustainability standards. As previously indicated, Mr. Faber has a keen interest in both financial reporting and sustainability reporting. It is important to recognize that, in order for reporting to shed light on the full range of impacts companies have on society and plans, a number of stakeholders must be considered. As such, I am sure that Mr. Faber will be just as inclined to engage with the GRI as I am to engage with the ISSB. As we both get our posts in the new year, I look forward to many opportunities for us to work together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/international-sustainability-standards-board-appoints-chair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos